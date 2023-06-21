Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 17:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:06 Alimenti, Ghisleri: "L'Italia è un paese che ama le bevande analcoliche, esiste un legame con ricordi e feste"

17:02 Imprese, Dabiankov (Assobibe): "Consumatore finale è protetto da mesi, speriamo in aiuti Governo"

17:02 Mes, cosa sta succedendo in Parlamento sulla ratifica

16:59 Palermo, donna muore dopo 4 ore di attesa in barella sotto casa: aperta inchiesta

16:58 Assobibe, Pierini: "Sugar Tax e packaging, settore bibite analcoliche sta affrontando diverse difficoltà"

16:55 Clochard ucciso a Pomigliano d'Arco, fermati due 16enni

16:39 Macchi (Accenture): "Aumentare uso del digitale nel settore pubblico e nelle pmi"

16:35 Auto, Vavassori (Anfia): "Automotive elemento importante per futuro e sviluppo Europa"

16:34 Auto, Scudieri (Anfia): "Filiera industria settore strategico, da governo cresciuta attenzione"

16:19 Vela d'epoca, le signore del mare a Venezia per il Trofeo Principato di Monaco

16:10 Roma, ufficiale Evan Ndicka: contratto fino al 2028

15:41 Ucraina, Putin minaccia: "Presto dispiegheremo nuovi missili Sarmat"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Harvard Extension School Reduces Degree Residency Requirement, Expanding Access for Global Adult Learners

21 giugno 2023 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard University'sDivision of Continuing Education (DCE) announced a significant modification to the degree residency requirement at the Harvard Extension School (HES) to provide greater access to adult learners worldwide. These changes, designed to be flexible and inclusive, will broaden access for students who may be challenged by multiple trips to Harvard's campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. 

Starting in the upcoming academic year, the Harvard Extension School will offer the majority of courses for the Master of Liberal Arts (ALM) graduate degrees online with a low residency requirement. This decision reduces the barrier of geography for those outside of the greater New England area.

Dr. Nancy Coleman, Dean of Harvard's Division of Continuing Education and University Extension, saw the need for this transformative change stating, "We have always been committed to removing barriers and expanding access to a world-class education. By offering online courses paired with an immersive purpose-driven on-campus experience, we can provide adult learners from around the globe with a unique opportunity to engage in rigorous academic programs while benefiting from the vibrant Harvard campus community."

To complement the online coursework, each program requires four credits of residency.  These active residency components range in length from two weekends to three weeks. Through experiential learning, students will collaborate with peers, instructors, and immerse themselves in the Harvard University campus, building connections and skills for real-world impact.

HES Dean of Academic Programs Suzanne Spreadbury, Ph.D., emphasized the innovative approach, saying, "Our vibrant learning environment combines the convenience of online education with the importance of in-person interaction. Our flexible and immersive model caters to the needs of diverse learners worldwide, enhancing their educational experience."

Harvard Extension School's revision of the degree residency requirement represents a progressive approach to education, ensuring that adult learners worldwide can pursue advanced degrees on their terms.

About the Harvard Division of Continuing EducationA division of Harvard University dedicated to bringing rigorous programs and innovative online teaching capabilities to modern purpose-driven learners including working professionals, high school students, visiting college students, and those seeking higher learning in retirement. We've been fueled by innovation and dedicated to excellence for over 100 years.  Learn more about DCE here.

Contact: inquiry@extension.harvard.edu

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107065/Harvard_University_Division_of_Continuing_Education_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/harvard-extension-school-reduces-degree-residency-requirement-expanding-access-for-global-adult-learners-301856768.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza University'sDivision of Continuing Education Harvard's campus in Cambridge Access Expanding Access
Vedi anche
News to go
Maturità 2023 al via con la prova di italiano
News to go
Pensioni minime, aumento in arrivo a luglio
News to go
Pescara, tangenti e droga in Comune: sospesi 2 funzionari
News to go
Busan, Riad e Roma: la corsa a tre per Expo 2030
News to go
Bologna, Gdf in campo contro affitti in nero
News to go
Caldo, giovedì allerta arancione in 13 città
News to go
Rc auto, assicurazione sempre più cara
News to go
Maturità 2023, i numeri
Figli di due mamme, Mussolini contro procura Padova: "Colpisce i bambini" - Video
Ucraina-Russia, la guerra in diretta: il video dello scontro in trincea
Ucraina, Budanov in video. Wagner: "E' un ologramma, capo intelligence è morto"
News to go
Sottomarino scomparso per visitare Titanic, biglietto costa 250mila dollari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza