Martedì 26 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:22
HAVAL JOLION's Product Strength is Recognised by Global Users

26 ottobre 2021 | 16.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAODING, China, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total sale of GWM's HAVAL JOLION sold dramatically in various overseas markets since January 2021, attracting attention and receiving a variety of praises from global SUV followers.

In South Africa, HAVAL JOLION ranked first in sales volume among compact SUVs in the first month after it launched. In Saudi Arabia, the sales of this model are among the top three of market sales. In Australia, HAVAL JOLION's sales volume has surpassed some local Australian brands, Japanese and Korean brands in the entire market. In Russia, the vehicle has won the 16th National "2021 SUV" Award of Russian 4X4 Club for its product strength.

The unanimous affirmation of HAVAL JOLION by global users is mainly because it is more oriented towards younger generation.

With the design concepts of "Young, Unique and Having the Courage to Pursue Your True-self" and the trendy appearance features, HAVAL JOLION has entered the vision of more young people in several areas, like Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Chile and Russia, through popular social platforms including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. As the meaning of "first love" is contained in its Chinese name, this unique vehicle has become "The First Car for Young People" with romantic features.

Besides, HAVAL JOLION is equipped with various intelligent applications, which make users feel a sense of safety and fun. For example, the car sets the screen display to the top of the cockpit to enhance safety when people driving on the road. This advanced model also supports wireless charging of multi-brand mobile phones, so that users don't have to worry about phones losing power.

Although HAVAL JOLION is a compact SUV, it provides users a sufficient interior space. The car has a wheelbase of 2,700mm, so taller users can also keep ample legroom to reduce driving fatigue. For users who like going an outing, the trunk of this model is definitely a surprise. It is large enough to accommodate barbecue grills, suitcases and tents.

HAVAL JOLION is not only well-equipped but also its power performance meet users' needs. This model is equipped with a 1.5 turbocharged engine, coupled with the second-generation 7DCT wet dual clutch, with a maximum power of 110kW and a torque of 220N∙m. Based on the L.E.M.O.N. platform of GWM, the car has strong power and comprehensive fuel consumption of 6.5L/100km, showing excellent fuel economy.

Lv Wenbin, Technical Manager of HAVAL, said at the Overseas Distributors Online Conference that the HEV and GT versions of HAVAL JOLION will be launched in overseas markets, attracting more users, with mix features,which are more technological, fashionable and sporty.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670290/1.jpg

