Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 12 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 11:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:36 Nobel, Parisi: "Contento di rappresentare l'Italia a Stoccolma alla consegna dei Premi"

13:17 Manovra 2023, dai buoni pasto a stop tassa patente: le novità

12:44 Manovra 2023, Meloni: "Ok a bonus cultura, ma 18app vada a redditi più bassi"

12:29 Sicurezza stradale, Salvini: "Revocare a vita patente a ubriachi e drogati"

12:19 Federproprietà-Censis, 29 fondi e 4 mld investimenti su territori per housing sociale

12:19 Federproprietà-Censis, deprivazione abitativa per 5,9% famiglie italiane

12:19 Federproprietà-Censis, molti under 35 ricorso agevolazioni per acquisto prima casa

12:18 Federproprietà-Censis, per 88,9% italiani propria casa è salubre

12:15 Federproprietà-Censis, boom spesa acqua luce gas per aumento costi energia e materie prime

12:15 Federproprietà-Censis, per 87,2% italiani spazio in casa adeguato a necessità

12:15 Federproprietà-Censis, valore sociale casa rinsaldato da esperienza pandemia

12:14 Federproprietà-Censis, Covid ha spinto riorganizzazione routine e stile di vita in casa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics completes clinical Phase 1 study with its small molecule

12 dicembre 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TÜBINGEN, Germany, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics GmbH announced the successful completion of its ACOU085 clinical Phase 1b study today, following the final visit of the last patient treated with the highest ACOU085 dose. ACOU085 is a proprietary small-molecule drug candidate under clinical development, with a particular focus on its use as an etiology-agnostic otoprotectant for patients with acute forms of sensorineural hearing loss.

"Completing Phase 1 with ACOU085 is another fundamental milestone towards our disruptive goal of making sensorineural hearing loss a druggable disease," said Chief Executive Officer Tim Bölke.

The next step is a clinical Phase 2 study using ACOU085 to protect the inner ears of testicular cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy from cisplatin-induced ototoxicity. It will be initiated in early 2023. Cisplatin (CDDP, Platinol) is an effective and widely used anti-cancer drug with severe dose-limiting side effects, including ototoxicity, that lead to permanent, disabling hearing loss in many patients.

Professor Hubert Löwenheim, co-founder and Chair of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery of the University of Tübingen and Acousia Therapeutics, added: "With Phase 1 concluded, we are very encouraged by the favorable safety and tolerability profile of ACOU085. These promising data support the continued development of ACOU085 in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Sensorineural hearing loss constitutes an enormous burden of disease with no drug treatments available at this time."

About Acousia Therapeutics GmbH

Acousia Therapeutics GmbH is a privately-held, clinical stage biotech company based in Tübingen, Germany. The company is dedicated to the identification and development of small molecules for effective prevention and treatment of different etiologies of hearing loss. Acousia Therapeutics develops drugs for local and systemic administration.

Contact

Tim Boelke, M.D.boelke@acousia.com+49 70712988186‬ www.acousia.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hearing-loss-company-acousia-therapeutics-completes-clinical-phase-1-study-with-its-small-molecule-301698451.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza sensorineural hearing loss highest ACOU085 dose particular focus dose
Vedi anche
News to go
Spazio, missione compiuta per Artemis 1
News to go
Sparatoria Roma, Procura contesta premeditazione
News to go
Ucraina, Ue cerca accordo su nuove sanzioni contro Russia
News to go
Medvedev: "Stiamo aumentando produzione armi più potenti"
News to go
Maltempo, Coldiretti: da sbalzo termico danni alle colture
News to go
Manovra 2023, al via scioperi e manifestazioni
News to go
Roma, spara durante riunione di condominio: 3 morti e 4 feriti
News to go
Migranti, sbarcati in 400 tra Reggio Calabria e Messina
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, delineate le semifinali
News to go
Ucraina, il Nobel russo Rachinsky: "Guerra folle e criminale"
News to go
Influenza australiana 2022, 943.000 italiani colpiti in 7 giorni
News to go
Sicilia, tratta in salvo escursionista brasiliana dispersa sull'Etna
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza