Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 11:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:38 Ucraina, Di Maio: "Azione corale Ue per ravvivare negoziati"

12:18 Real-City, Allegri: "Bravo Ancelotti, allenatore classico che non passa di moda"

11:56 Mascherina al lavoro, Andreoni: "Incomprensibili differenze"

11:55 Caso Petrocelli, formalizzate dimissioni 20 membri Commissione Esteri

11:36 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 5 maggio

11:28 Covid oggi Veneto, 5.344 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 5 maggio

11:24 Covid oggi Toscana, 2.712 contagi e 14 morti: bollettino 5 maggio

11:18 Ucraina, Gentiloni: "Embargo su petrolio Russia in 6-9 mesi"

11:11 Guerra Ucraina, Russia simula lancio di missili balistici nucleari

11:07 Sanpellegrino, nel 2021 fatturato a 878 mln: tornato a livelli pre covid

10:43 Ucraina, Kiev: "221 bambini uccisi da inizio guerra"

10:37 Ucraina, Kiev: "Morti 24.700 soldati russi, distrutti 1.092 tank"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics: first patient with age-related hearing loss treated with ACOU085

05 maggio 2022 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TÜBINGEN, Germany, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACOU085, the lead candidate from Acousia Therapeutics, has been administered to the first patient with age-related hearing loss (presbycusis) in a Phase 1b clinical study in Germany. The pre-screening of patients matching the comprehensive in/exclusion criteria for the ongoing trial is almost complete. In addition to the principle objective of the study, testing the safety and tolerability of the drug candidate in humans for the first time, a wide array of subjective and objective hearing tests are being conducted to support the investigation of target engagement.

ACOU085 is a proprietary small-molecule, otoprotective drug candidate that modulates a well-defined molecular target preferentially expressed in the sensory cells of the inner ear, the so-called outer hair cells (OHC). ACOU085 is characterized by a unique dual mode of action: the molecule triggers the acute enhancement of hearing function and offers long-term preservation of the terminally differentiated OHCs. In December 2021, Acousia Therapeutics was granted a CTA by the German BfArM to initiate its first-in-human Phase 1b clinical trial of ACOU085.

"This next step of Acousia's otoprotective drug candidate ACOU085 into studies on patients suffering from presbycusis marks an important milestone on our path towards making hearing loss a treatable disease," says Dr. Tim Boelke, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of the company.

"I am extremely proud that our hypothesis-driven, scientific work is now moving into the clinical stage only 6 years after initiating a full-fledged de novo drug development program on a novel, highly innovative drug target," adds Hubert Löwenheim, Professor and Chair of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery of the University of Tübingen and Acousia Therapeutics co-founder.

About Acousia Therapeutics GmbH

Acousia Therapeutics GmbH is a privately-held, clinical stage biotech company based in Tübingen, Germany. The company is dedicated to the identification and development of small molecules for effective prevention and treatment of different etiologies of hearing loss. Acousia Therapeutics develops drugs for local and systemic administration.

Contact

Tim Boelke, M.D.boelke@acousia.com www.acousia.com

+49-7071-298 818 6

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia age related hearing loss hearing tests inchiesta hearing
Vedi anche
News to go
Champions League, la finale sarà Liverpool-Real Madrid
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Zelensky: "Il giorno della liberazione è vicino"
News to go
Messina, sbarca dalla Calabria con 10 kg di droga: arrestato corriere
News to go
In Europa crescono obesità e sovrappeso, Oms lancia allarme
News to go
Pedopornografia, in 2021 casi cresciuti del 47%: 10-13 anni età più a rischio
News to go
Ucraina, Cremlino: "Nessun accordo su incontro tra Putin e Papa"
News to go
Ucraina, Stati Ue chiedono più tempo per ok a nuove sanzioni
News to go
Covid, allarme a Pechino: chiuse oltre 40 stazioni metropolitana
News to go
Mascherine sul lavoro, obbligo fino al 30 giugno
News to go
Champions League, stasera Real Madrid-Manchester City
News to go
Centinaia braccianti al nero in Maremma, erano pagati 2,5 euro l’ora
News to go
Bonus 200 euro, come sarà pagato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza