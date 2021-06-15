Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 15 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 20:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:22 AstraZeneca: "Vaccino efficace contro variante Delta"

20:18 Covid Sardegna oggi, 22 contagi: bollettino 15 giugno

20:03 Euro 2020, Ungheria-Portogallo 0-3 con doppietta di Ronaldo

19:56 Spiagge italiane più digitali, portafogli a casa esplode il cashless

19:53 Covid oggi Liguria, 8 contagi: bollettino 15 giugno

19:45 Omicidio Sacchi, "zaino Anastasiya poteva contenere 70mila euro"

19:32 Champions League, Uefa: Juve è ammessa

19:24 Lecce, gonfiabile prende il largo in mare: salve due bambine

19:13 Chico Forti: "Sempre al mio fianco Luigi Di Maio, che si batte ogni giorno per me"

18:57 Roma, voragine si apre sotto betoniera: chiusa strada nel quartiere Appio Tuscolano

18:46 Covid, nei giovani variante delta simile a brutto raffreddore: studio Gb

17:57 Covid oggi Italia, 1.255 contagi e 63 morti: bollettino 15 giugno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

HEARTLAND to purchase 10.1% of Israeli TERMINAL X

15 giugno 2021 | 20.28
LETTURA: 3 minuti

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The FOX group announces today the signature of an agreement between HEARTLAND and TERMINAL X. Upon the completion of the public offering, HEARTLAND will hold around 10.1% of TERMINAL X's equity.

HEARTLAND A/S is the investment arm of Danish businessman, Mr. Anders Holch Povlsen, and owner of significant holdings in a variety of industries, including fashion brands and leading fashion e-commerce platforms such as the British fashion site ASOS and the German fashion sites Zalando and About You.

The announcement about the partnership came while TERMINAL X announced that it considered an IPO in the Tel Aviv stock exchange. In the investor presentation released to the public, the company presented exceptional growth over the past three years, as well as impressive operational data and growth engines for the future.

TERMINAL X, is a multi-brand online company, owned by the FOX group, and became, in just three years, the Israeli leading site in its field. The site offers the Israeli audience more than 160 Leading international brands such as Nike, Mango, American Eagle, as well as leading local brands and a private label of TERMINAL X. TERMINAL X was the first site in Israel to offer one business day delivery, a unique customer experience through advanced technological and logistical capabilities, a fully automated robotic warehouse and a deep understanding in the field of fashion. 

The FOX group is the leading and biggest retail group in Israel. The group holds a big and varied portfolio of 20 international and domestic brands, among them, Nike, Foot Locker, Mango, American Eagle, Billabong and more, side by side with its home brands such as FOX, FOX Home, Laline, Shilav and more. The group operates around 800 stores in Israel and in the world and employs 8,500 employees. The company has been listed in the stock exchange since 2002 and recently completed public offering and listing the shares of its subsidiary Retailors that operates the Nike, Foot Locker and Dream Sport networks. The listing was made simultaneously with the completion of the assignment of 10% of Retailors' equity to Foot Locker's Global company, a deal that reflects a huge faith expression in the Israeli group. The FOX group operates in several countries in Europe and Canada, in cooperation with Nike and Foot Locker and has a significant expansion plan for the next years.  

Anders Holch Povlsen: "We are very impressed by TERMINAL X. The company features remarkable capabilities with high sales growth together with a strong increase in business performance  which motivated me to make this partnership. I strongly believe in the company, its capabilities and its growth potential."

Harel Wizel, owner and CEO of the FOX group: "I am glad about this strategic partnership with HEARTLAND. The expression of faith, when coming from this particular partner, emphasizes TERMINAL X's well deserved position next to the biggest global players and attests to its potential, power and capabilities, more than any grade or number."  

Nir Horovitz, CEO of TERMINAL X: "The partnership with HEARTLAND will help TERMINAL X both in the domestic market, and in expanding to more countries. TERMINAL X provides its customers with a full buying experience in the highest international standards as a result of which we became the leading, most varied and biggest platform in Israel. HEARTLAND has a proven record in identifying e-commerce players prior to their becoming global leaders and this partnership we are striking today is a strategic meaningful step towards the future of the company and its continued growth."

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN11637 en US Altro Economia_E_Finanza TERMINAL X's HEARTLAND will hold of Israeli TERMINAL X Israel
Vedi anche
Firenze, presa la banda dei Rolex
Denise Pipitone "è viva", cosa ha detto l'ex pm Angioni
Sileri: "Mix vaccini è sicuro"
Comunali Roma, Michetti: "Girerò la città, devo farmi conoscere"
Eleonora Abbagnato, l'addio alle scene a Parigi
M5S, Casaleggio: "Regole violate, difficile per me restare"
Blitz contro la pedopornografia online: 7 denunciati di cui 4 arrestati
Incendio in azienda vernici spray nel torinese, evacuate due abitazioni
Rivera: "Vaccino? Non ci penso proprio"
Parla per la prima volta Montante: "Io strumento dei magistrati"
Contrabbando gasolio, sequestrati beni per 18 milioni di euro
Omicidio-suicidio nel torinese, spara alla moglie e si toglie la vita
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza