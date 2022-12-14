Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Dicembre 2022
comunicato stampa

HeaterLux: a Solution to Save Money on Heating This Winter

14 dicembre 2022 | 19.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is now possible to save money on heating bills and still stay warm during the cold months. A simple hack for this would be having a portable personal heater. These little devices are usually affordable, consume little electricity, and provide rapid heating whenever there is a need.

As a rule of thumb, the most efficient personal heaters use a PTC heating element. PTC heaters can maintain your desired temperature and optimize power consumption. One such portable heater is HeaterLux.

A lot of people opt for this alternative. Turning the heating off completely is not a very exciting option and relying on bulky electric heaters is likely to cost the same as regular district heating or even more. HeaterLux is nothing like that, that's why it's so appealing.

Why HeaterLux Is Considered a Good Portable Heater

HeaterLux is incredibly energy efficient. Because it consumes very little energy, it's unlikely to have any substantial impact on the electricity bill. It's also possible to set the thermostat to a lower temperature because HeaterLux would do its job for less.

Another big advantage of HeaterLux is that it's very safe to use. It's made from fire-resistant materials. There is also overheating  and tip-over protection. This means that HeaterLux will shut itself off if it falls over or reaches risky temperatures. Additionally, HeaterLux's heating element is hidden inside the device. That's why the outside never gets dangerously hot.

 There Is More to This Personal Heater 

HeaterLux is definitely the most eye-pleasing small heater. A lot of people also appreciate that this heater is very lightweight and easy to use. HeaterLux requires no installation, it just needs a stable surface and to be plugged into a power source.

 The Conclusion:  HeaterLux Could Be the Best Way to Save Money This Winter

A quick summary of HeaterLux's best features:

The combination of all these makes HeaterLux a highly desired product in the market. It currently offers a promotional discount, so HeaterLux is now available at half of its original price. Even though the stock is very limited, it's still possible to secure a deal for the winter.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heaterlux-a-solution-to-save-money-on-heating-this-winter-301703304.html

articoli
in Evidenza