Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 07:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:02 Terremoto, scossa di magnitudo 5.8 in Indonesia

07:46 Un mondo senza contanti è possibile?

07:34 Calcolo Imu, le istruzioni e le aliquote: come fare

07:33 Covid, farmaco 'esca' potrebbe neutralizzare ogni variante virus: studio

00:02 Manovra 2023, Meloni apre a modifiche ma non convince Cgil e Uil

22:55 Prima alla Scala 2022, Rocio incanta con le perle e Meloni stupisce in Armani: tutti i look

22:05 Prima alla Scala 2022, Boris Godunov trionfa con 13 minuti di applausi

21:50 Prima alla Scala 2022, Sgarbi: "Non sono andato per colpa di Sala"

21:19 Ucraina, ministero Difesa: "Nessun treno con cannoni italiani per Kiev"

21:01 Perù, presidente Castillo tenta golpe: destituito e arrestato

20:50 Juve, Rabiot: "Allegri importante per me. Il futuro? Non so..."

20:05 Marco Pantani, Antimafia: "Possibili altre ipotesi sulla morte"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Hebei International Industrial Design Week features more than innovative products

08 dicembre 2022 | 07.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative subway rotating handrail features the functions like rotating disinfection, station display and handle temperature control. Small and flexible, snake-like food delivery robots can be used to go deep into ruins after earthquakes. EV upstart Xiaopeng's pure electric manned flying car "Voyager X2", which has just completed its first public flight overseas, also made onto the stage.

These were part of the highlights of the Hebei International Industrial Design Week 2022 held in Xiong'an New Area in north China'sHebei Province. At the exhibition of industrial design innovation achievements, more than 3,000 pieces of global design products from over 300 exhibitors at home and abroad were on display in the 6000-square-meter venue.

Digital RMB hardware wallet, amphibious garbage cleaning vehicle, and remote tactile interactive clothes were showpieces at the first "Amazing" exhibition of Xiong'an in this design week, which attracted many visitors.

Based on the landscape of Xiong'an, the exhibition area has created five green island exhibition areas centering on smart transportation, environmental protection, livability for children, old-age health care and industrial trends, respectively.

Xiong'an New Area's future production and life style featuring diverse functions, rich types, safety and health were showcased through the integration of real scenarios, virtual technologies and products.

The innovation achievements exhibition has also set up many areas with international elements, featuring dazzling innovative design products from the Netherlands, Britain, Italy and other places.

Superuse Studio, based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, has launched a new children's amusement park which uses waste wind turbine blades for recycling design, transforming waste from the wind energy industry into functional, beautiful and sustainable urban furniture.

"By holding Hebei International Industrial Design Week, we have built a shared platform for international exchanges and cooperation in industrial design, and conveyed our confidence in committed opening-up to the world," said Song Xiangdang, deputy director of Hebei's industry and information technology department.

As a global exhibition featuring the achievements of industrial design innovation, the Hebei International Industrial Design Week, after five years of development, has risen to be an important platform for gathering global design innovation concepts and resources, promoting the development of Xiong'an New Area, and contributing to the high-quality development of Hebei.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hebei-international-industrial-design-week-features-more-than-innovative-products-301697944.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN59896 en US Ambiente Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro station display temperature control snake like food delivery rotating handrail
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Putin: "Ci difenderemo con ogni mezzo"
News to go
Mattarella in Bocconi per saluto a Monti: "La Repubblica gli è grata"
News to go
Meteo, pioggia e neve per il ponte dell'Immacolata
News to go
Germania, sospetto golpe: 25 arresti
News to go
Manovra 2023, Landini: "Da risposte Meloni profonde distanze"
News to go
Cagliari, sequestrati 748 kg di fuochi d'artificio: una denuncia
News to go
Test di Medicina 2023, le date
News to go
Migranti, nel 2022 da nuova rotta balcanica danubiana +203,78% arrivi
News to go
Ucraina, Stoltenberg: "Russia vuole congelare conflitto per preparare nuova offensiva"
News to go
Minacce social a premier Meloni, identificato autore
News to go
Livorno, tenta estorcere 150mila euro in bitcoin a nota azienda vinicola
News to go
Qatar 2022, super Portogallo e sorpresa Marocco a quarti finale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza