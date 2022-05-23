Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 18:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:06 Governo, Salvini: "Pd di Letta vive su Marte"

19:04 Ucraina, Pomerantsev: "Obiettivo Russia è spaccare l'Alleanza"

18:55 Governo, Letta: "Salvini ha superato limite, così non si va avanti"

18:53 Ucraina, Zelensky a Davos chiede aiuto per la ricostruzione: "Lavoro enorme"

18:44 Roma, incendio in un attico all'Aurelio: morto un uomo

18:41 Scudetto Milan, medaglia rubata a Pioli spunta su Instagram

18:40 Allarme carenza medici, -40mila in Ssn entro 2024

18:11 Vaiolo delle scimmie, Oms: "Trasmissione atipica ma non è Covid"

17:48 Covid oggi Lombardia, 972 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 23 maggio

17:34 Parere positivo Chmp Ema per anti-colite ulcerosa AbbVie

17:32 Scudetto Milan, Pioli festeggia con un tatuaggio

17:20 Al via Uro-H-Advisor, sistema che indica dove curare cancro vescica

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Hedonova Raises $18.4 Million at a $330 Million Valuation in Latest Funding Round from Chemie-Tech DMCC

23 maggio 2022 | 17.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The investment will strengthen its equipment finance portfolio and data center investment

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedonova, an alternative assets hedge fund, is raising a strategic series A1 funding round of $18.4 million at a $330 million valuation from Chemie-Tech DMCC, a UAE based engineering and construction company.  

Chemie-Tech's investment will strengthen Hedonova's data center investing and equipment finance business, and comes on the heels of Hedonova's recent $3 million investment in the alternative investment management firm, Alts. 

Hedonova is a unique hedge fund that is working to make investing in modern assets more accessible and convenient. The hedge fund offers its investors access to over twelve alternative asset classes through a single diversified fund, and currently offers investments in cryptos, NFTs, art, startups, real estate, media assets, art, and more. Through its unique model, Hedonova has become a sought-after fund and in just two years, it has more than 2,000 accredited investors and $92 million in holdings.

"This is a strategic investment. The capital will allow us to strengthen our equipment finance portfolio," said Alexander Cavendish Co-Founder & CEO, Hedonova. "We will be able to invest earlier at the purchase order stage to extract higher returns since we can then own a larger part of the supply chain. Our current equipment financing portfolio is concentrated on medical equipment and we want to fund heavy equipment. Through our partnership with Chemie-Tech, we will also expand our real estate portfolio into oil storage properties that are resilient to broader market scenarios."

"Hedonova has again and again proven consistency via disciplined investing and world class treasury management," said Pulek Agarwal, CFO, Chemie-Tech. "We are honored to be partners with the team. Few understand the business case of investing in oil storage and Hedonova's innovative thinking and our 15 years of expertise in treasury operations will lead to strong synergies."

About Hedonova

Founded in 2020, Hedonova is a global alternative assets hedge fund that is open to everyone. Its investments include cryptocurrency, NFTs, startups, emerging real estate markets, art, media assets, wine and more. With over 12 alternative asset classes in one fund, the fund is on a mission to make investing accessible to everyone by requiring an investment of just $5,000. To learn more visit www.hedonova.io

Contact:Tariq AlwahediPrincipal Investor hello@hedonova.io

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1823824/Hedonova_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Million at at Round and data center investment
Vedi anche
News to go
Taiwan, botta e risposta Biden-Cina
News to go
Tragedia Mottarone, attesi esiti perizie: prima udienza a luglio
News to go
Treviso, condizioni di degrado: sequestrati due laboratori tessili
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, quarto caso in Italia: positivo 32enne di Arezzo
News to go
Capaci, 30 anni fa la strage costata la vita al giudice Falcone
News to go
Avellino, aggressione a calciatore: arrestati 3 ultras
News to go
Calcio, al Milan lo scudetto 2022
News to go
Giornata mondiale tartarughe, allarme Enpa: "Sono in pericolo"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Verstappen vince il Gp di Spagna 2022
News to go
Pnrr, Gentiloni: "Senza recovery si rischia recessione"
News to go
Autostrade, la mappa dei lavori in corso
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza