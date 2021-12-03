Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 03 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 17:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:29 Variante Omicron, Oms: non risultano morti, sintomi anche severi

17:27 Covid oggi Piemonte, 1.189 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 3 dicembre

17:14 Innovazione, Sinergy flow vincitore assoluto del Pni 2021

17:08 Variante Omicron, Ecdc: rilevati altri 30 casi in Ue

17:04 Vaccino 5-11 anni, devono farlo anche i bambini guariti?

16:54 Covid oggi Lazio, 1.493 contagi e 7 morti. A Roma 720 nuovi casi

16:51 New York, studente italiano ucciso a coltellate

16:40 No vax, Feltri: "Capisco Mentana ma non puoi impedire di dire anche sciocchezze"

16:30 Del Debbio: "Mentana non ospita no vax? Non critico sua scelta, io apro a dibattito"

16:29 Siracusa, morte cerebrale per 17enne colpito alla testa a Noto

16:20 Covid Italia, "contagi in aumento sotto i 20 anni, anche fra i bimbi"

16:12 Covid Italia, Rezza: "Aumento casi non esplosivo, variante Omicron non circola"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Heidrick & Struggles Adds a New Consultant in Europe

03 dicembre 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a new consultant to its Heidrick Consulting business in Europe in October 2021.

"Companies are seeking to enhance leadership skills and cultivate cultures as they navigate complex global challenges," said Dustin Seale, managing partner of Heidrick Consulting in Europe. "Annette's expertise in developing leaders and her strong skills in designing and facilitating global leadership programs will help clients strengthen their leadership and cultures to meet the future."

Annette Liebau joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Paris office. With nearly two decades of consulting experience, Annette focuses on leadership development and diversity, equity and inclusion. Annette has deep expertise in helping large organizations navigate organizational change and brings in-depth knowledge across a variety of industries including energy, automotive and engineering sectors.

Prior to joining Heidrick & Struggles, Annette was global head of the leadership academy for a leading insurance company, and was responsible for the group's leadership development strategy. Previously, she worked in an international consultancy where she led people and leadership development, as well as culture change projects.

About Heidrick & StrugglesHeidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com 

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:Chiara Pierdomenico+44 20 7075 4236cpierdomenico@heidrick.com 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro Struggles Adds a New Consultant Europa Heidrick
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Campania, dati e contagi
News to go
Manovra, sindacati insoddisfatti dopo incontro con governo
News to go
Covid, scoperti dai Nas 281 medici e sanitari non vaccinati al lavoro
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: a ottobre + 35mila occupati
News to go
Onu chiede 41 mld di dollari per crisi umanitarie
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 2 dicembre
News to go
Afghanistan, il rapporto di Save the Children
News to go
"Londra città più vivibile del mondo"
News to go
Covid, in Germania lockdown per non vaccinati
News to go
Papa Francesco, al via 35° viaggio apostolico internazionale
News to go
Calcio, boom per quello femminile: tesseramenti +66,5%
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 1 dicembre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza