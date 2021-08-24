Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 20:08
Heidrick & Struggles Adds an Executive Search Consultant in Europe

24 agosto 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a new consultant to its Executive Search business in Europe in July 2021.

Simon Waddington joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Dublin office. He has more than 25 years of experience helping clients in Irish and international markets across various industry sectors to secure C-suite and leadership talent. Previously, Simon led the Irish office of a London-headquartered boutique search firm and ran his own search business. Prior to his search career, he was a consultant for a specialist legal recruitment firm and a legal editor for a publishing company.

"As our clients continue to position themselves to compete in the dynamic commercial landscape emerging from the pandemic, they are seeking to better equip their leadership teams to meet future challenges," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe & Africa. "Simon is an excellent addition to our team, bringing extensive experience advising clients, and we look forward to the contributions he will make to our clients and our firm."

About Heidrick & StrugglesHeidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:Chiara Pierdomenico+44 20 7075 4236cpierdomenico@heidrick.com

 

