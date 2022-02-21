Heidrick & Struggles Welcomes Four New Consultants in Europe

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added three new principals to its Executive Search business and a new partner to its Heidrick Consulting business in Europe in January.

"Our clients are seeking talent strategies that help them meet their business goals," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe & Africa. "These new consultants will help our clients build leadership teams that can drive a competitive advantage in today's dynamic business marketplace."

Laila Coffey joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the London office. Bringing 15 years' experience in helping to find general counsel, chief legal officer and company secretarial talent across multiple regions. She has helped many top companies develop legal talent for listed companies, private equity-backed and privately held businesses and top investment firms. Previously, Coffey was a managing director at a leading boutique legal recruitment firm.

Federico Guerreschi joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Milan office, focusing on searches within the technology and digital innovation sectors across a wide range of industries. Previously, Guerreschi was an associate director with another international search firm.

Björn Lindberg joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Amsterdam office. Bringing more than 20 years' experience helping C-suite level leaders and executive teams conduct board searches. He led consulting engagements in alternative and renewable energy, power and utilities, oil and gas and sustainability. Previously, Lindberg worked in the energy industry holding various senior human resources roles.

"As companies continue to navigate a shifting work landscape, our clients are committed to cultivating strong cultures that optimize performance," said Dustin Seale, Managing Partner of Heidrick Consulting in Europe. "Adam's broad experience delivering immersive leadership development programs will be invaluable to our clients as they navigate complex global challenges."

Adam Pacifico joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the London office. Bringing nearly 30 years of experience in law, law enforcement and leadership advisory roles, Adam has designed and delivered large scale, innovative and immersive leadership development programs for FTSE 100, 250 and S&P500 firms globally. Previously, Pacifico was a Chief Legal Officer in the energy industry.

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

