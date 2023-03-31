Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 31 Marzo 2023
Heinz Cooks Up Saucy Solution to an Age-Old Problem with the Introduction of the Ketch-Up and Down Bottle

31 marzo 2023 | 10.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heinz, makers of the world's favourite ketchup have dreamed up a double ended ketchup bottle that could provide the solution to problems facing fans worldwide. The Heinz Ketch-Up & Down bottle has two lids that mean no matter which way up you store it or use it, ketchup connoisseurs can access every last drop.

The concept was created by the team at Kraft Heinz, who dedicate their time to studying ketchup fans closely and realised that everyone seems to have their own peculiar preferences. While some would squeeze it as if it owed them money, others prefer to shake it like a maraca. Some like to store it upright while others place it upside down or on its side.

Passant El Ghannam, Head of Marketing at Kraft Heinz MEA, commented: "At Heinz, we are consumer obsessed and we rely on insights like this one to fuel innovation and bring consumers more of what they want. So, building on the success of our upside-down bottle which we released in 2010, we saw an opportunity to solve a problem that many of our fans face. If scaled up, it could be game changing for ketchup lovers.  The Heinz Ketch-Up & Down bottle gives fans more of what they love – the great taste of Heinz!"

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANYWe are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2022 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043243/Heinz_Double_Lid_Ketchup_Bottle.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heinz-cooks-up-saucy-solution-to-an-age-old-problem-with-the-introduction-of-the-ketch-up-and-down-bottle-301784657.html

