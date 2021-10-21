Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 21 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:38 Speranza: "Digitale, telemedicina e innovazione tech base nuovo Ssn"

11:56 Covid oggi Bulgaria, 4.522 contagi: da oggi Green pass

11:53 Covid, Speranza: "Dati Gb? Per noi partita diversa ma prudenza"

11:47 Green pass obbligatorio, Di Maio: "Dire no è bloccare ripresa"

11:42 M5S, Casaleggio scrive a Mattarella: "Basta calunnie su mio padre"

11:37 Covid oggi Russia, 39.339 contagi e 1.036 morti

11:36 Cdc Usa dà l'ok a vaccino anti-Herpes Zoster di Gsk negli over 19 immunocompromessi

11:33 Covid oggi Gb, medici: "Governo volontariamente negligente"

11:29 No Green pass, Garante detenuti Ivrea paragona Draghi a Cesare Battisti

11:21 Gb, bimbo ucciso a luglio: 14enne accusato di omicidio

11:11 Effetto Green pass, in 7 giorni oltre 2 milioni test rapidi e 407mila prime dosi

11:03 Anche l'Italia nel turismo spaziale, accordo con Virgin Galactic ma check-in é ancora chiuso

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Hengtong Appears at the GITEX Technology Week

21 ottobre 2021 | 13.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 41st GITEX Technology Week in Dubai, the largest technology show in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia, was held from October 17-21, attracting many internationally renowned IT companies from all around the world. With the theme of "Enlightening the Future", Hengtong took part in the exhibition with products and solutions such as AC charger, air-blowing micro cable, rail transit, industrial cable series, 5G indoor distributed connection solution, charging products system solution, FTTx solution, and so on.

With its complete communications industry chain and technological innovation achievements, Hengtong has attracted the attention from operators and customers from the Middle East, Europe, Africa, etc. In recent years, the infrastructure construction requirements are growing rapidly and the communications market is wide and fiercely-competing in the Middle East. The Middle East also leads the world in early 5G adoption (commercial) and 5G data usage.

In order to meet the 5G era, Hengtong has made a comprehensive layout of 5G industry basic communication products and applications. The 5G indoor distributed connection solution exhibited by Hengtong is aimed at improving indoor mobile communication environment. Compared with the traditional DAS (distributed antenna system), the new indoor distribution is evolutionary, upgradeable, and easy to be deployed. It has been installed and put into use in many venues.

In addition, under the general trend of global energy conservation and emission reduction, Hengtong takes advantage of the trend and enters the field of new energy vehicles to provide scientific solutions for people's green travel. As one of the key components of new energy vehicles, the charging interface developed by Hengtong has passed the CQC certification and meets the IP 67 Waterproof standard. The new type of charging products system solutions has advantages such as high and low temperature resistance, long service life, waterproof performance and so on to provide a safe and stable technical support, and ensure connectivity between electric vehicles and charging facilities.

In the future, Hengtong will continue to promote technological innovation, increase the industrial layout of 5G, AI, smart city, energy interconnection and other emerging fields, and lead the industry to accelerate digital and intelligent transformation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1666827/1.jpg 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
cable GITEX Technology Week industrial cable series AC charger
Vedi anche
News to go
Afghanistan, al via G20 straordinario
News to go
No Green pass Genova, sgomberato il porto
News to go
Catanzaro, medici 'finti malati' del 118: decine di indagati
News to go
Tumori, in Italia si muore meno rispetto a media europea: il report
News to go
"Falsi in bilanci comunali": indagati sindaco Orlando e altri 23
News to go
Champions League, la Juve batte lo Zenit: ottavi in tasca
News to go
Papa, il blitz di un bimbo per salutarlo
News to go
Oscar 2022, 18 film italiani in corsa
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Napoli, sul presepe arriva il Green pass
News to go
Covid Russia, oltre mille morti in un giorno: Putin ferma tutto
News to go
Famiglia media spende 817 euro all'anno in abbonamenti bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza