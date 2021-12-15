Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 15 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 10:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:19 Variante Omicron, von der Leyen: "Dominante in Ue entro un mese"

10:03 Scanzi e lo scontro con Contri: "Nessuna stima dei complottari"

09:33 Di Gregorio (Asl 2 Abruzzo): "Emofilia non più ostacolo per le relazioni"

09:31 Pollio (Città Salute Torino): "Famiglia fondamentale in gestione emofilia"

09:28 Biasoli (Bufalini Cesena): "Viaggiare è possibile per chi soffre di emofilia"

09:25 Draghi: "Variante Omicron impone massima attenzione, vaccinarsi è essenziale"

08:51 Covid Germania oggi, oltre 51mila contagi e 453 morti in 24 ore

08:19 Green pass falsi a Napoli, ecco come li generavano

08:05 Stato emergenza Covid, proroga: Super green pass, viaggi, smart working

00:11 Obbligo vaccinale scuola e forze dell'ordine, cosa cambia oggi

00:09 Stato emergenza Italia per Covid, proroga fino a marzo 2022

00:07 Variante Omicron Sudafrica, dati su sintomi: news vaccini Pfizer e Moderna

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Hengtong Attends the 4th Vietnam Onshore and Offshore Wind Summit

15 dicembre 2021 | 10.27
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SUZHOU, China, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From 8th to 9th December, the 4th Vietnam Onshore and Offshore Wind Summit was held in the Intercontinental Hanoi Landmark 72 Exhibition in Hanoi. This Summit involved various players, both domestic and overseas, in the offshore wind power industry. Hengtong attended the Summit, presenting our latest submarine cable system solution and performance.

In recent years, Hengtong keeps exploring the Vietnam market and has been awarded several offshore wind farm (OWF) submarine cable projects in this country, as PC contractor. By the end of 2021, Hengtong has successfully delivered the OWF submarine cable systems for the VPL Bến Tre Offshore Wind Farm, the Trà Vinh V1-2 48MW Offshore Wind Power Plant, and the Hiệp Thành 78MW Offshore Wind Power Plant. Hengtong's own offshore engineering capability, the CLB 'Hengtong Lan 1', has also executed the cable installation works there. By completing those projects as well as further exploration, Hengtong is consolidating a leading position in Vietnam's submarine cable system market.

With Hengtong's comprehensive OWF solution, professional services, and rich project experiences, they attracted various visitors in this Summit and realized another exciting presence in the Vietnam market. Together with Hengtong's upstream and downstream partners, they expect to make more effort to the clean energy power generation and green, low-carbon development of Vietnam, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Hengtong attended the Summit offshore Wind Summit Wind Summit Vietnam
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid svuota le culle, record negativo nascite
News to go
Covid, Usa mette Italia tra 80 paesi a rischio
News to go
Covid in Italia, il bollettino del 14 dicembre
News to go
Covid oggi Campania, De Luca: "No a feste di piazza a Capodanno"
News to go
Vela, Bertarelli presenta Alinghi Red Bull
News to go
Catania, 27enne uccisa: trovato cadavere sospetto killer
News to go
Varese, frode fiscale per 34 milioni di euro
News to go
Rapporto Migrantes: "In calo arrivi irregolari in Italia e Ue"
News to go
Covid, obbligo vaccinale scuola: regole da domani
News to go
Multa ai commercianti che non accettano il bancomat
News to go
Torino, sgominata banda specializzata in furti ad anziani
News to go
Stato emergenza 2022, verso ok proroga
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza