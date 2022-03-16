Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 17:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:06 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Corte Aja: "Mosca deve cessare operazioni militari"

17:05 Covid oggi Israele, nuova variante chimera

16:54 Terremoto oggi Campania, scossa tra Napoli e Pozzuoli

16:45 Covid, Rasi verso addio come consulente commissario Figliuolo

16:43 Covid oggi Emilia, 3.682 contagi e 11 morti: bollettino 16 marzo

16:40 Covid oggi Campania, 7.595 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 16 marzo

16:37 Ucraina-Russia, Di Maio: "346 italiani rimasti, assoluta priorità"

16:37 Terremoto a Fukushima, scatta l'allarme tsunami

16:34 Omicron 2, Ricciardi: "Conferma che virus diventa sempre più contagioso"

16:17 Covid oggi Piemonte, 2.811 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 16 marzo

16:15 Covid oggi Puglia, 6.999 contagi e 17 morti: bollettino 16 marzo

16:12 Covid oggi Sardegna, 2.589 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 16 marzo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Henlius 2021 Annual Results: New Record in Performance, Evolving to Biopharma

16 marzo 2022 | 16.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Henlius (2696.HK) announced its annual results for the year ended December 31st, 2021, sharing the company's recent noteworthy progress and achievements. As a global innovative biopharmaceutical company, Henlius is committed to offering high-quality, affordable, and innovative biopharmaceuticals to patients worldwide with 4 products launched in China, 1 in Europe, and 12 indications around the globe, focusing on oncology, autoimmune diseases, ophthalmic diseases, etc. Up to date, the company has benefited over 170,000 patients worldwide. In 2021, Henlius' revenue increased by 186.3% year-on-year (YoY) to RMB 1.68 billion, primarily from sales of various products and licensing revenue. HANQUYOU (trastuzumab, Zercepac® in Europe) delivered solid growth in China and Europe, reaching a sales revenue of RMB 868 million with a 692.7% YoY increase and RMB 62.2 million from the Chinese market and international market, respectively. The company also received oversea licensing revenue and R&D services revenue of RMB 30.2 million. HANLIKANG (rituximab) received a profit-sharing of RMB 542.5 million from Fosun Pharma and licensing revenue of RMB 10.4 million.

Based on unmet clinical needs, Henlius also continues to unleash innovation potential by enhancing in-house capabilities and strengthening collaboration on innovative assets. In 2021, the company's R&D expenditure reached approximately RMB 1.76 billion. During the Reporting Period, the company saw robust clinical progress in 12 projects and received multiple clinical approvals on 6 candidates and 1 combination therapy worldwide. As of the Latest Practicable Date, more than 20 clinical trials have been carried out in various countries and regions, including China, the European Union, the United States, Australia, the Philippines, and Turkey. The serplulimab (innovative anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody) is the first innovative monoclonal antibody independently developed by Henlius. 2 New Drug Applications (NDA) of serplulimab for the treatment of microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) solid tumors and squamous non-small cell lung cancer have been accepted by the NMPA and are expected to be approved in 2022.

Wenjie Zhang, Chairman, Executive Director and CEO of Henlius, remarked: "In 2021, we made significant progress on our innovation agenda as well as the evolution from a biotech company to a biopharma. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to shareholders and communities for your great support and trust. Staying true to our spirit of 'entrepreneurship, innovation and creation,' we will do all we can for the development of China biopharmaceuticals."

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
licensing revenue ricavo revenue autorizzazione
Vedi anche
News to go
Assegno unico figli 2022, al via i pagamenti
News to go
Terrorismo, arrestati 2 anarchici per fabbricazione esplosivi
News to go
Aldo Moro, 44 anni fa l'agguato di via Fani
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie
News to go
Caro carburante, maxi truffa sull'Iva: 172 denunce
News to go
Covid Lazio, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Ucraina, circolare dell'Esercito: "Addestramento orientato al warfighting"
News to go
Effetto Covid su anoressia e bulimia: +40% di casi a inizio pandemia
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Russia, rilasciata e multata la giornalista che ha protestato contro la guerra
News to go
Truffa su guanti anti-Covid, sequestrato 1 milione di euro a società milanese
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Papa Francesco invitato a Kiev dal sindaco
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza