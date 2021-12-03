Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 04 Dicembre 2021
11:32 Covid Germania, ultimo video messaggio Merkel: "Attenti a virus infido"

10:48 Il Papa è in Grecia, seconda tappa del viaggio

10:38 Natale 2021, sui regali pesano caro-bollette e inflazione

10:07 Covid oggi Germania, 64.500 contagi e 378 morti

09:39 Coldiretti: "Per Natale 3 milioni di famiglie sceglieranno l'albero vero"

09:15 Covid Lombardia, Moratti: "Aumentiamo vaccini e tamponi ai no vax"

09:04 Pioggia, freddo e neve a quote basse domenica 5 dicembre: ecco dove

08:47 Covid Brasile, Bolsonaro indagato per fake news dopo parole su vaccini e Aids

08:27 Green pass Italia, regole alberghi e matrimoni

07:53 Ucraina, W. Post: Russia pianifica offensiva con 175.000 truppe

07:16 Super green pass: regole da 6 dicembre zona bianca, gialla, arancione e rossa

07:11 Gelo e neve in arrivo, le previsioni meteo da lunedì 6 dicembre

comunicato stampa

Henlius' 4th Biologics: Bevacizumab Biosimilar Hanbeitai Approved by National Medical Products Administration

03 dicembre 2021 | 19.19
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHANGHAI, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (2696.HK) announced that bevacizumab biosimilar Hanbeitai, developed and manufactured by Henlius independently, has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). It is indicated for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (nsNSCLC). Hanbeitai is the company's fourth monoclonal antibody (mAb) approved in China, following rituximab biosimilar Hanlikang, trastuzumab biosimilar Hanquyou (Zercepac in the EU), and adalimumab biosimilar Handayuan. The pipeline has been further replenished with widened indication coverage including hematological malignancies, solid tumors, auto-immune diseases, etc.

Mr. Wenjie Zhang, Chairman, Executive Director, and CEO of Henlius, said, "We are excited to have Hanbeitai get approved as our fourth product. The credit goes to all the healthcare professionals, patients and regulatory authorities that have contributed to the studies of Hanbeitai. While maximizing the value of biosimilar drugs, we will continue advancing the clinical trial process of its combination with in-house immunotherapy products, such as serplulimab, and growing into a more innovative global biopharmaceutical company."

Mr. Jason Zhu, President of Henlius, said, "Lung cancer and colorectal cancer are ranked second and third with high incidence of cancers in the world, respectively. They are also ranked first and second in China, and there is a huge demand for treatment. The similarity studies showed no statistically significant difference in efficacy, and the safety are highly similar to the originator. It is believed that the approval of Hanbeitai will further improve the accessibility of bevacizumab and provide a high-quality option for patients with lung cancer and colorectal cancer."

 

