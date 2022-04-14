HENNESSY CELEBRATES BASKETBALL'S CULTURAL INFLUENCE ON AND OFF THE COURT AND ITS ONGOING NBA PARTNERSHIP WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS 'GAME NEVER STOPS' CAMPAIGN

Directed by Award-Winning Director and Music Producer Maceo Frost, The Short Film Showcases Global Talents from The Music, Photography and Fashion Worlds

COGNAC, France, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessy, one of the world's best-selling cognac and first ever global Spirit Partner of the NBA, is pleased to announce the launch of its new campaign Game Never Stops, as the two continue to expand their partnership across the world. The new creative celebrates and amplifies the influence that the league, the sport itself, and Hennessy have had beyond the game and the court in so many unique cultural facets of society.

Presented via a short film developed by creative agency Droga5 New York & directed by award winning director and music producer Maceo Frost, the Hennessy 'Game Never Stops' campaign tells the story of a sport that has created a cultural movement with a global impact that goes far beyond the lives of those who play and watch it. Through his immersive directing style Frost showcases the influence basketball has had on the work of four talents within the music, photography, and fashion industries, all yielding from different parts of the world.

Hennessy's 'Game Never Stops' campaign features British musician AJ Tracey, Chinese rapper Masiwei, Paris-based photographer and filmmaker Kevin Couliau, and French fashion designer Stephane Ashpool – all visionaries, tastemakers and creative leaders who are re-drawing boundaries in their fields and have found themselves influenced by basketball culture. As it takes us on a journey across the globe, the 'Game Never Stops' short film showcases the reach of basketball culture across Africa, Asia, North America, and Europe within the settings of the countries themselves and on those who inhabit them – proving that 'game' is so much more than four quarters played on a hardwood floor.

"At Hennessy we constantly strive to push the limits of our expertise as do our partners at the NBA. It's this likeminded attitude that has created such a synergy between us, resulting in a global community of trendsetters from different fields and walks of life, all of whom have been influenced by the culture that Hennessy and the NBA aim to foster," said Laurent Boillot, Hennessy President and Chief Executive Officer.

To further highlight the connection between Hennessy and the NBA and the impact that the two have had on pop-culture, Hennessy will continue to collaborate with the four featured campaign talents on a series of artistic commissions throughout the global NBA partnership.

Hennessy is eager to spread the 'Game Never Stops' message through this campaign, aiming to take its partnership with the NBA to new and unexplored level. As the league tips off the NBA Playoffs, Hennessy invites you to join in the global conversation by continuing to place your stamp on and off the court.

About Hennessy

The leader in cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shined around the world with its exceptional blends for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy, the standard-bearer for a sector rich in expertise. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission from generation to generation. The first wine and spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area.

As the crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

