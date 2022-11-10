HER2DX® RECOGNIZED BY TIME AS ONE OF THE BEST INVENTIONS OF 2022

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L., a biotechnology start-up seeking to revolutionize precision oncology through biomarker innovation, has announced that HER2DX® has been included as one of TIME's "Best Inventions of 2022".

The list, drawn up yearly and published today, includes new technologies that the publication considers "make the world better, smarter or even a bit more fun".

HER2DX® has been recognized as one of the top inventions in the "Medical Care" category, which highlights cutting-edge innovations that are successfully incorporated into clinical practice and provide patients with good outcomes.

Regarding HER2DX®, the publication said: "The test supports better outcomes for early-stage patients, but it could also lead to more personalized approaches for late-stage breast cancers."

"This recognition endorses our key product and motivates us to continue working towards our vision of the future of precision oncology," says Dr Patricia Villagrasa, Co-founder and CEO of REVEAL GENOMICS®. "We founded REVEAL GENOMICS® with the intention of creating novel, therapeutically useful solutions, and HER2DX® is evidence of our potential. The immediate goal of REVEAL GENOMICS® is to ensure that HER2DX® is globally available and reaches all HER2+ breast cancer patients."

Co-founder and CSO Dr Aleix Prat adds: "It is a huge satisfaction for all on the team to get this endorsement. HER2+ breast cancer affects 400.000 women every year. Prior to HER2DX®, we lacked a tool to assist doctors and patients in making crucial therapy decisions. As a result, many patients were experiencing over- or under-treatment. This is why we have developed HER2D®X, the first test to help optimize treatment for these types of patients."

The best inventions of the year, every year in TIME This year's edition of the awards highlights inventions that made a big impact between November 2021 and September 2022, including HER2DX®, which was brought to market in the year.

To compile the list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME's editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as the electric vehicle industry, green energy, and the metaverse. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

The full list of winners is published both printed and online - TIME has a worldwide readership of over 100 million- as well as on social media, including Twitter, where they have 18 million followers, Facebook (13 million fans) and Instagram (11 million followers), together estimated to generate 650 million impressions in the media around the world.

About the HER2DX® testHER2DX® is the world's first diagnostic test formulated specifically for HER2+ breast cancer. Marketed by REVEAL GENOMICS® since January 2022, the HER2DX® is a standardized 27-gene expression test for patients with early-stage HER2+ breast cancer.

HER2DX®️ is a prognostic, predictive assay based on clinical and genomic data. The test integrates clinical information (i.e., tumor size and nodal status) with biological information tracking immune response, luminal differentiation, tumor cell proliferation, and expression of the HER2 17q12-21 chromosomal amplicon, including the ERBB2 gene.

HER2DX® predicts:

About REVEAL GENOMICS®️REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L. is a biotechnology start-up seeking to change the way biomarkers are used in oncology. It is focused on developing innovative diagnostic tools to define the best therapeutic options for patients with cancer. The company uses pioneering techniques, sophisticated computer applications, and machine learning to reveal new cancer research data.

REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L. is a spin-off of Hospital Clínic of Barcelona, IDIBAPS, University of Barcelona (U.B.), and Vall d'Hebrón Institute of Oncology (VHIO).

REVEAL GENOMICS® and HER2DX® are registered trademarks of REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L.

