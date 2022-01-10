Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 10 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 20:01
comunicato stampa

HEVC Advance Patent Pool Momentum Grows

10 gennaio 2022 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Program success further expands with newest Licensees and Licensors 

HEVC Essential Patent count now exceeds 17,000

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced the newest 2021 year-end additions to its growing list of Licensors and Licensees in the HEVC Advance Patent Pool.  With the additional Licensors, the number of HEVC SEPs available for license via the HEVC Advance Patent Pool now exceeds 17,000, which is estimated to represent ~75% of all HEVC SEPs worldwide.  

The following companies joined the HEVC Advance Patent Pool over the last ~2 months:

Licensor and Licensee:  

Microsoft Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Licensee Only:

Erregame SpA

Reco S.p.A.

Evolution Digital LLC 

Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Honor Device Co., Ltd.

Techno Horizon Co., Ltd.

MediCapture Inc.

Top Victory Investments Ltd.

Nikon Corporation  

VAIO Corporation

NTT TechnoCross Corporation 

Vivo Mobile Communication Co. Ltd

OM Digital Solutions

Wistron NeWeb Corporation

Sanritz Automation Co., Ltd. 

"These companies, many of whom are leaders in the mobile, PC, TV, digital camera, and set-top box markets, are great additions to our program and provide further evidence of the value of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool," stated Access Advance CEO, Pete Moller. "With these newest additions, in combination with the successful launch of the VVC Advance Patent Pool, we expect the pace of additional companies joining the HEVC Advance Patent Pool will continue to accelerate.  All of our HEVC Advance Licensees will also have the option to enjoy the benefits of our new Video Codec Platform Licensing Program when they incorporate VVC into their products."  

For a web version of this chart, please visit https://accessadvance.com/hevc-worldwide-patent-stack.

About Access Advance:

Access Advance LLC (formerly HEVC Advance LLC) is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important standards-based video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers. Access Advance currently manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing patents essential to H.265/HEVC technology, and the separate and independent VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing essential patents to VVC/H.266 technology.  For more information about Access Advance or the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, please visit www.accessadvance.com.

Contact: press@accessadvance.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1722360/Access_Advance_HEVC_chart.jpg

