Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 17 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 12:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:47 Green pass e trasporti: stop dal 1 aprile su metro, tram e bus

12:33 Guerra Ucraina, Kiev: "Cremlino come Hitler, Putin è criminale di guerra"

12:20 Borghi (Pd): "2% Pil per spese militari, così si va verso difesa comune europea"

12:05 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Cremlino: "Sforzo colossale in negoziati"

11:47 Covid Italia, report: vaccini in forte calo, meno di 100mila al giorno

11:35 Covid Italia, riaperture: Draghi ringrazia Speranza e Cts

11:26 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, palazzo bombardato a Kiev - Video

11:23 Guerra Ucraina, Kiev: "Russia non avanza e bombarda zone abitate"

11:10 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, bombe su rifugio Mariupol - Video

11:07 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 17 marzo

10:50 Covid Italia, report: curva contagi punta in alto, +36% in 7 giorni

10:45 Covid oggi Toscana, 5.529 contagi e 12 morti: bollettino 17 marzo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Hexaware Ranks #2 in the Whitelane Research 2022 IT Sourcing Study, BeLux

17 marzo 2022 | 12.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BRUSSELS, Belgium, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With an industry-leading score of 85%, Hexaware has achieved the second position for general satisfaction in Whitelane's 2022 IT Sourcing Study, BeLux.

More than 260 participants in the BeLux region have evaluated 31 IT service providers with over 600 unique sourcing relationships and 11 cloud providers with over 560 cloud relationships. Each service provider needs to have at least 8 client evaluations for general satisfaction and at least 7 client evaluations for defined IT areas. The research findings are based on the data received in the market study from the respondents surveyed.

Regarding contract renewal, 75% of respondents are willing to conduct their renewal processes by first negotiating with Hexaware instead of running a competitive process. Hexaware is also rated number one across four important individual KPIs (Key Performance Indicators).

Here are the impressive KPI-based outcomes for Hexaware:

Ranked #1

Ranked #2 for Security

Ranked #3 for Transformative Innovation

Sharing more perspective on the growth story, Amrinder Singh, Executive Vice President, Hexaware, states, "Hexaware's focus is on automation-led, cloud-based solutions. Speed is of paramount importance in today's fast-moving world where customers aim to generate maximum returns from their digital investments, and reduce their spend in legacy resource-intensive technologies. Our platforms-based service delivery model helps increase the pace of digitalisation, and we are very proud of our track-record in delivering smiles to our customers."

Whitelane Research is an independent organisation uniquely focused on and dedicated to (out) sourcing research and events. The Whitelane Research IT sourcing study positions key IT service providers based on varied key performance indicators and is considered one of the most representative and reliable reports on the outsourcing market.

Hexaware is a global IT services company empowering businesses worldwide to realise digital transformation at scale and speed. We enable future-ready organizations and market leaders to create lasting business value by helping them offer touchless immersive customer experiences through full-cloud enablement, digital product engineering and extreme automation. 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530945/Hexaware.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
an industry leading score Hexaware has achieved Bruxelles score
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, accordo pace ancora lontano
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Mattarella: "Solidarietà a popolazioni colpite da guerra"
News to go
Covid Italia, Regioni chiedono stop restrizioni entro Pasqua
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Italia verso nomina commissario per gestire profughi
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Papa: "Catastrofe con eventuale guerra atomica"
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Ucraina, Putin: "L'Occidente vuole cancellare la Russia"
News to go
Terremoto Fukushima, controlli a centrale nucleare
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky a Biden: "Spero diventi leader della pace"
News to go
Caro carburante, Cingolani: "Ipotesi accisa mobile"
News to go
Sofia Goggia vince la Coppa del mondo di discesa
News to go
Assegno unico figli 2022, al via i pagamenti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza