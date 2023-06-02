Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 02 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 11:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:56 Usa, approvata in Senato legge che scongiura il default

10:50 Giulia Tramontano, interrogatorio in carcere per Impagnatiello: "Ha confermato tutto"

10:26 Meloni: "Pizzo di Stato? Solo detto che caccia al gettito è sbagliata"

10:21 2 giugno, Festa della Repubblica: patria e Ucraina, le parole di Meloni

10:07 2 giugno, Festa della Repubblica Italiana: il passaggio delle Frecce Tricolori - Video

09:30 Temporali sul 2 giugno, perturbazione durante il weekend

09:22 Giulia Tramontano, il dolore della sorella: "Morta lentamente con te"

09:05 Giulia Tramontano, dalle coltellate al corpo in auto: la confessione di Impagnatiello

08:22 2 giugno, Festa della Repubblica Italiana, Mattarella: "Libertà pilastro nostra Costituzione"

08:04 730, come si compila per le coppie separate

08:00 Stipendi, aumenti in busta paga nel 2024?

00:02 Ucraina in Nato e Ue, Zelensky: "Ogni dubbio è trincea per la Russia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

HeyGears Launches First Professional Desktop 3D Printer for Consumers

02 giugno 2023 | 06.19
LETTURA: 3 minuti

IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HeyGears, a leading provider of 3D printing technology and solutions, has announced the global launch of pre-sales for its first desktop 3D printing solution available for consumers, the UltraCraft Reflex. The pre-sale begins June 1st via  the HeyGears' official online store.

The UltraCraft Reflex is an all-in-one production platform enabling users to realize their ideas faster and bring them to life. With its advanced features and capabilities, this innovative resin 3D printing solution is set to improve the making process by intelligently simplifying each step towards the final printed result. The limited offer pre-sale price for a Reflex 3D printer is set at US$979.30. A special discounted price of US$1749 is also available for the complete production system, which includes Wash and Cure units specifically designed for use with the Reflex 3D printer. Customers can take advantage of these exclusive prices during the pre-sale period, from June 1st to September 1st. After the pre-sale period ends, the standard price of an individual Reflex 3D printer will be US$1399.

The launch of the Reflex is part of HeyGears' commitment to the industry as a pioneer in applying industrial-grade 3D printing technology to professional desktop solutions. HeyGears aims to accelerate creativity and facilitate faster product realization. The Reflex's comprehensive 3D printing system includes pre-processing software, a printer, a cleaning machine, a curing machine, and HeyGears' self-developed materials. With this complete and intelligent system, users can achieve final results suitable for commercial use.

Smoother Surfaces & Stable Performance for Injection Molded-like Final Results

The printer's advanced features and intelligent AI algorithms guarantee smoother surfaces and stable performance, akin to injection molded-like final results. Users can expect next-level surface quality and fine details for their prints. The UltraCraft Reflex also boasts industrial-grade hardware, delivering durability and reliability for every print.

Predictable Success

The UltraCraft Reflex provides real-time equipment status monitoring and notifications, keeping users informed of their printing progress. Features like temperature monitoring, auto-heated print tray, resin level detector, auto resin refill, and remaining usage checks via NFC deliver an intelligent and efficient printing experience. Additionally, the product's SmartAI peeling force management significantly increases print success rates with consistent results.

Materials to Match Production Needs

HeyGears' self-developed TrueUV 385nm+ 3D printing resins provide users with the greatest performance for their final print results.

Easier, Simpler, Cleaner. Zero Contact with Resin

The UltraCraft Wash is the Reflex's washing unit. It prioritizes user convenience and process cleanliness. Its unique vibration-based deep cleaning process can easily wash away uncured resin from highly detailed 3D printed structures. Every liter of the cleaning agent can wash up to 0.4m² of printed surface area.

Dual UV Wavelength Final Curing

The UltraCraft Cure offers dual UV wavelength final curing for enhanced print results. Users can choose between two curing types based on surface details and performance requirements. The curing unit also incorporates an extra heating function for finishing final surface treatments like varnishes.

The UltraCraft Reflex system's interconnected printing strategy eliminates the need for manual parameter setting across 3D printing, washing, and final curing, simplifying the complete process.

HeyGears is committed to empowering professionals and enthusiasts with cutting-edge 3D printing technology. The UltraCraft Reflex marks a significant milestone in HeyGears' ongoing mission to make high-quality 3D printing solutions available to creators and makers around the world.

Check out the first hands-on videos:

Tabletop Time: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROJFHguCc2A&feature=youtu.beBentley House Minis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRZYOstMmPg

Pre-order the UltraCraft Reflex (first available in the U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, Australia, Japan):https://store.heygears.com/referral/reflex002

Join the HeyGears IdeaShaper community: https://bit.ly/3VF4PAe.

Learn about HeyGears :www.heygears.com www.facebook.com/HeyGears3D

Contact: marketing@heygears.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090629/Heygears_Image.jpg 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPQ85dUa4Es 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heygears-launches-first-professional-desktop-3d-printer-for-consumers-301840890.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN09795 en US ICT ICT ICT Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza desktop 3D printing leading provider online store the
Vedi anche
News to go
Ponte 2 giugno 2023, il meteo
News to go
Migranti, primi indagati naufragio Cutro: disposte perquisizioni
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, dove scattano i divieti di balneazione
News to go
Ucraina, ancora bombe su Kiev
News to go
Usa, ok Camera ad aumento tetto debito
News to go
Giulia Tramontano, pm: "E' femminicidio"
News to go
Carta Solidale 2023, contributo di 382,5 euro a famiglia
News to ho
Giulia Tramontano, 17esima vittima di femminicidio
News to go
Vertice Ue in Moldavia, in agenda guerra in Ucraina
News to go
Trovato corpo di Giulia Tramontano, fidanzato confessa omicidio
News to go
Standard & Poor, manifatturiero ha ridotto attività produttiva
News to go
Ponte 2 giugno, Federconsumatori: in viaggio solo 15% italiani
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza