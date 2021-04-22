Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 11:38
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:33 Recovery, la bozza del piano da 221,5 miliardi

11:22 live Covid Italia oggi, bollettino regioni: dati e contagi 22 aprile

11:17 Brumotti, Rubio e il Quarticciolo: caso su Twitter

11:10 Covid, Fauci: "Vaccini non sono via d'uscita, continuare con misure"

11:06 Covid Toscana, oggi 1.041 contagi: bollettino 22 aprile

10:51 Pioggia su mezza Italia, caldo e sole nel weekend 24-25 aprile

10:38 La rivincita del vinile, dopo 30 anni vendite superano quelle del Cd

10:22 Il dem Romano a Raggi: "Vergogna, non riesco a seppellire mio figlio"

10:22 Coprifuoco alle 22, Sileri: "Si potrà posticipare tra qualche settimana"

10:07 Coprifuoco e riaperture, Orlando: "Da Lega atto irresponsabile"

10:00 L'Anm contro Grillo: "Sue dichiarazioni sfiduciano processo"

09:41 Covid, in India record mondiale di contagi in un giorno: quasi 315mila

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

HI-LO Is Building A Worldwide Programming Network

22 aprile 2021 | 07.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HI-LO systems, the leading global provider of IC programming solutions, has seen the strong increase in high density NAND memory (eMMC and UFS) and MCU with 15% to 20% in 5 years under the trends of AI, connected cars, electric cars, and 5G application. HI-LO has launched advanced programming solutions including latest models of device programmers (ALL-300 series), automated programming systems (AT3-310 series), and different kinds of programming service.

A little but powerful IC is an engine. Hundreds of billions of ICs are designed and given functions per year. As they become smaller while carrying more functions, HI-LO is fully aware its solutions need to be more innovative and precise to catch up the trends and protect customers' properties.

With cutting-edge programming core, ALL-300G2 delivers the fastest and most stable programming performance on latest mobile storage interface eMMC and UFS 3.0/3.1, becoming the first choice for engineering development among ones of competitors.

As for mass production, automated programming systems AT3-310A4 is equipped with 4 device programmers, up to 64 sockets simultaneously. To maximize the precision in production, HI-LO's innovative vision position systems guarantee the IC will be picked and placed precisely without slight deviation.

Moreover, intelligent setup, smart operation, and HI-LO MES HiLo NET in automated systems reduce the changeover time to less than 15 minutes and eliminate human errors.

Comprehensive solutions with requirements in all aspects are the reason why customers from world-leading EMS to top automotive corporations trust HI-LO's products with their most valuable design.

As for safety, it means more than the safety of the equipment in HI-LO's standard. It's the protection against unneglectable threats that now actually exist within current products and business: intellectual hacking and theft.

To address such threats, HI-LO has developed different levels of secure solutions such as encrypted programming and zero-trust supply chain implementation to meet various security demands. Moreover, HI-LO keeps its solutions as technologically flexible as possible and has worked with multiple parties throughout the supply chain to develop even more comprehensive protection.

With reliable solutions prepared, HI-LO decides to build the world's First secure and non-secure programming network to deliver completed IC programming at the optimized efficiency. Affirming its leading industry position, HI-LO is looking for business partners to join them and do the next great thing.

For more information on HI-LO, please visit https://www.hilosystems.com/

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza high density NAND memory Is Building a Worldwide Programming network Is Building fornitore d'accesso
Vedi anche
Sileri: "Coprifuoco alle 23? Aspettiamo 2 settimane"
Vaia: "Continuiamo ad aprire, diamo coraggio a italiani"
Johnson & Johnson, Breton: "Da Ema buona notizia, accelera vaccinazione"
Lombardia zona arancione, Fontana: "Zona gialla possibile"
Boschi contro Grillo: "Vergognoso"
Riaperture, Draghi e 'rischio ragionato': cosa ha detto in conferenza stampa
Pedopornografia online, adescavano minori via chat: 6 denunce
Crozza-Salvini contro Speranza causa di tutti i mali
Riaperture, Draghi: "Bassa probabilità che si torni indietro"
Parcheggio complicato e finale a sorpresa, il video spopola
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza