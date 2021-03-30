Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 30 Marzo 2021
HI-NANO: Hisense's new technology inactivates COVID-19 with a rate up to 93.54%

30 marzo 2021 | 09.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense's HI-NANO technology is certified effective on inducing the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with an inhibition rate of 93.54% by Texcell, a global contract research organization. The test was performed at Texcell's laboratory in Paris in February 2021. Also, verified by the world's leading testing group SGS's, HI-NANO can effectively remove over 99.37% of the H1N1 influenza virus in 2 hours in a 30 m3 chamber. As a responsible tech company, Hisense (000921.SZ) aims to create healthy and clean air for consumers worldwide.

Texcell has verified the inhibitory effect on the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) of Hisense’s HI-NANO technology.

Hisense HI-NANO technology inactivates viruses and bacteria

HI-NANO ion generator is a technology independently developed by Hisense, which has been applied in many Hisense air conditioning product series, including Fresh Master, Silentium Pro, Energy Pro, New Energy, Easy Smart, Wingsand etc.

It generates efficient high-concentration dual ions up to 1 million/ cm3. Bacteria and viruses lose their activity after being absorbed by dual ions, resulting in an inhibitory effect.

Strengths of HI-NANO:

Hisense Fresh Master air conditioner equipped with HI-NANO technology will be available in Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Serbia, Ukraine, Russia, Romania, Poland, and Denmark soon in May 2021.

Hisense Fresh Master air conditioner equipped with HI-NANO technology is to go on sale in multiple European markets in May 2021.

As an innovation-driven tech company, Hisense innovates its air conditioner series with high-tech features such as viral clearance, air refreshing, noise reduction and sleep aid which has met individual demands. Hisense reaches 5.15 million units of global air conditioning sales in 2020, ranking in 7th. It has been one of the best-selling air conditioner brands around the world.

Green technologies applied to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Hisense spares no efforts to provide its customers with cutting-edge air cleaning products, but also focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a better atmospheric environment.

Hisense's green technology development in air conditioner products:

Hisense is committed to creating a better living environment for everyone around the globe.

Hisense believes that technology can make a significant impact on protecting the air we share and keeping it healthy and clean for all. Hisense is committed to creating a better living environment for everyone around the globe. 

in Evidenza