Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 11 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 17:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:01 Covid Calabria oggi, 2.189 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 11 gennaio

16:52 Covid, Oms: "Servono vaccini più efficaci"

16:51 Covid oggi Italia, "stop bollettino contagi ogni giorno": la proposta

16:51 Covid Svizzera oggi, 24.602 contagi in un giorno

16:43 Covid Lazio oggi, 12.788 contagi e 43 morti. A Roma 5.336 nuovi casi

16:41 Legale: "Contrada vittima di una nuova violazione diritti umani"

16:34 Covid, Casini di nuovo positivo: "Sto benino"

16:33 Covid Francia oggi, oltre 350mila contagi

16:22 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 4.996 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 11 gennaio

16:20 Covid party con positivi, è boom: c'è chi paga per contagiarsi

16:14 Covid Milano, ospedale in Fiera riapre venerdì 14 gennaio

15:59 Covid, quanto 'dura' il virus in un colpo di tosse: lo studio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

HICKMAN SHEARER PARTNERS WITH CA GLOBAL PARTNERS TO SELL ASSETS ON BEHALF OF THE ADMINISTRATORS OF ARENA TELEVISION LIMITED

11 gennaio 2022 | 14.28
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CA Global Partners - a global leader in asset management and capital recovery and Hickman Shearer - a leading capital asset valuation, management and used equipment sales company, today announced they will conduct a live and online auction of a selection of over 3,000 pieces of high quality and well maintained outside broadcast and TV production equipment on behalf of Kroll LLP, the administrators of Arena Television Limited (in Administration).

The assets, which include outside broadcast trailers and rigid trucks, Sony and Grass Valley camera channels, Canon and Fujinon lenses, EVS, sound and vision equipment, will be sold by negotiated sale and an online and onsite auction over a three day period, beginning on the 22nd February 2022. The full catalogue of assets will be available to view online in the coming weeks, and items will be available to view onsite prior to the public auction.

Hickman Shearer and CA Global Partners combine decades of experience buying, selling, operating and valuing assets in the industrial and commercial industries across Australia, the UK, Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

"This partnership presented a complete solution for Kroll LLP, combining best-in-class asset valuation and disposition services with the certainty of recoveries for the creditors of Arena Television," said Tim Chapman, Managing Director of Hickman Shearer. "This is a genuinely unique opportunity to purchase equipment from the closure of a major UK business in the outside broadcast space and although the auctions will be held in the UK the sale is expected to attract a global audience of prospective buyers to deliver maximum recoveries to our client," said Dan Main, EMEA Director of CA Global Partners.

For a more detailed asset list and to register your interest in the auction, please visit arenatvsale.com.

Contact:

Auction Inquiries

Tim ChapmanHichman Shearer tchapman@hickman-shearer.co.uk +44 (0)7508 909961

Dan MainCA Global Partners dmain@cagp.com+44 (0)7422 358348

Media Inquiries

Ivan MacQuistenIMacQ ivan@imacq.com +44 (0)7842 201292

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza leading capital asset valuation used equipment sales company capital recovery attività
Vedi anche
News to go
Morto David Sassoli, presidente del Parlamento europeo
News to go
Scoperta piattaforma scommesse on line, 33 arresti
Sassoli, il ricordo del Tg1: "David sempre un nostro collega" - Video
News to go
Abusi minori, Papa: "Dolore constatare come si siano consumati"
News to go
Covid, vescovo Teano vieta a sacerdoti non vaccinati distribuzione ostia
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 10 gennaio
News to go
Super Green Pass, controlli in tutta Italia
News to go
Scuola in Campania, Tar sospende ordinanza De Luca
Draghi e le 'scuse' in conferenza stampa - Video
Draghi, conferenza stampa: "Gran parte problemi legati a non vaccinati" - Video
Scuola aperta, Draghi: "Priorità del governo" - Video
Draghi e la postilla: "Non risponderò a domande sul Quirinale" - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza