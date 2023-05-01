Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 01 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:08
comunicato stampa

Higher Education Press Frontiers Journals showcased latest issues at London Book Fair 2023

01 maggio 2023 | 07.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Education Press, one of the leading educational and academic publishers in China, was proud to participate at the London Book Fair, which was held from April 18 to 20, 2023. It has selected over 80 books of various categories including Chinese themes, humanities and social sciences, and technologies to exhibit. Among them, a special bookshelf has been set up to showcase more than 30 series of Higher Education Press Frontiers Journals.

HEP Frontiers Journals, launched by Higher Education Press (HEP) in 2006, is an English academic journal series which covers extensive subject areas including Natural Sciences, Engineering, Life Sciences and Social Sciences and Humanities. As a world-class academic brand, HEP Frontiers Journals has generated interest from many international academic publishers as well as readers eager to discover credible and authoritative voices in the academic publishing industry.

A key part of the exhibition is the Engineering series, a world-class journal, co-published by the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Higher Education Press. It invites renowned experts all over the world to be its editorial members and aims to provide a high-level platform where academic achievements of great importance in engineering science and technology can be disseminated and shared.

Higher Education Press Frontiers Journals has been a pioneer in China's higher education publishing industry for almost two decades, with a strong focus on quality and innovation. The publisher has partnered with leading universities and research institutions in China and around the world, to bring cutting-edge research and knowledge to students and scholars worldwide.

During the fair, many industry professionals visited the Higher Education Press Frontiers Journals exhibition and explored potential collaborations and partnerships from around the world. It also received a warm response from the visitors, publishers, authors, agents who were excited to see the latest research and insights from the International academic exchange platform of China.

Media Contact:Yueqi Xiao07460722873yueqi.xiao@propellermedia.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2065878/HEP_Frontiers_Journal_Poster.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/higher-education-press-frontiers-journals-showcased-latest-issues-at-london-book-fair-2023-301810797.html

