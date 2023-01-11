Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 11 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:17 Chaouqui chiede revisione sentenza Vatileaks 2

20:10 Spazio, il telescopio Webb scopre un nuovo esopianeta, ha quasi le dimensioni della Terra

19:55 Proteste Iran, Mattarella ad ambasciatore: ferma condanna per brutale repressione

19:22 Russia-Cina, i dubbi di Pechino: "Putin è matto"

19:04 Canosa di Puglia, crolla palazzina: due estratti vivi da macerie

18:59 Prezzo benzina e taglio accise, cosa ha detto Meloni - Video 

18:53 Mandorle snack ideale per chi pratica sport, lo studio

18:44 Migranti, la strategia: accordi per frenare partenze

18:32 Alice Campello lascia terapia intensiva, Morata: "Sta molto meglio"

18:23 Regionali Lazio, da reddito formazione ai trasporti: il programma di D'Amato

18:21 Usa, Alabama: "Donne che usano pillola abortiva potranno essere incriminate"

18:06 Gilardino: "Roma squadra strutturata, Mou fonte di ispirazione"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

HIGHGATE EXPANDS EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT

11 gennaio 2023 | 13.34
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Company Launches HG Portugal and Grows Platform in the UK

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highgate, a leading hotel management, investment, technology, and development company, has announced two significant European developments – the launch of HG Portugal and the relaunch of the Dorsett City London Hotel.

HG Portugal begins with a portfolio of 18 hotels spanning the Algarve, Lisbon, Porto, and several other markets throughout Portugal. The portfolio includes hotels operating within the Hilton and IHG brand families, as well as several noteworthy independent hotels such as Cascade Resort, Salgados Palace, and Sao Rafael Atlantico. The portfolio includes lifestyle boutique hotels, urban full-service hotels, waterfront luxury resorts, and large convention facilities, each of which draws from core competencies across Highgate's global portfolio.  

As part of building a best-in-class operating capability in Portugal, Highgate has appointed Alexandre Solleiro as Chief Executive Officer of HG Portugal. Alexandre brings over 30 years of hospitality leadership experience in Portugal and is joined by a dedicated leadership team across all disciplines. Alexandre and the HG Portugal team will build off of Highgate's existing platforms and resources across Europe, the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, while bringing dedicated Portugal-based experience.

Highgate brings to the Portugal market global experience as an owner/operator in leisure destination markets as well as in branded, lifestyle, and city-center hotels, and adds distinct value to its managed hotels through a platform designed to optimize operational efficiencies, distribution, and hotel concept development.

"This acquisition represents an excellent opportunity to add well-located assets to Highgate's platform and achieve immediate scale in a region that's experiencing exceptionally strong secular growth," said Nicholas Mellis, Vice President of Acquisitions and Development at Highgate. "We look forward to bringing to bear the capabilities and insights from Highgate's approximately 500-hotel management platform to launch this dedicated Portugal operating platform, and to continuing to scale across Europe."

The launch of HG Portugal comes on the heels of two portfolio additions in the UK market, announced in October 2021 – the Dorsett City London Hotel and Grosvenor House Suites in London's Mayfair District. Effective March 1, 2023, Highgate will also begin operating the Dorsett City London Hotel under a relaunched concept as part of a larger repositioning.

"The launch of HG Portugal complements Highgate's recent re-entry into the UK management space, furthering the application of our proven business towards strategic global opportunities," said Arash Azarbarzin, Chief Executive Officer of Highgate. "Honed over the last 30 years, we will apply our innovative approach to operations, distribution, food and beverage, branding, and positioning during a remarkable moment for Portugal, as more travelers are discovering its magnificence as a prime destination."

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company with over $20 billion of assets under management. Highgate has a 30-year track record as an investment manager, operating partner, and developer for REITs, private equity firms, sovereign wealth funds, high net worth individuals, and other institutional investors. With a particular focus in hospitality real estate, Highgate's portfolio includes over 500 owned and/or managed hotels comprising over 80,000 rooms across the United States, Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Highgate's capabilities extend to adjacent real estate verticals including multifamily, short-term rentals, and diversified healthcare real estate, as well as investments in real estate-linked securities, technology platforms, and hospitality-related operating businesses. Highgate maintains corporate offices in London, New York, Dallas, Miami, Seattle, and Waikiki. For more information, visit: www.highgate.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980864/Highgate___Salgados_Palace.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1654513/Highgate_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/highgate-expands-european-footprint-301719043.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Turismo Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza company Launches HG Portugal footprint HIGHGATE EXPANDS uk
Vedi anche
News to go
Foggia, Gdf scopre 'fabbrica' di diplomi falsi
News to go
Virus sinciziale, pediatrie in affanno in Italia: boom accessi in pronto soccorso
News to go
Ucraina, assedio a Soledar e bombardato ospedale pediatrico di Kherson
News to go
Caro carburante, premier Meloni difende scelta governo
News to go
Bonus autonomi e professionisti, esteso anche a chi non ha partita Iva
News to go
Agrigento, operazione Condor: 10 arresti
News to go
Prezzi benzina, Cdm vara nuove norme su trasparenza
News to go
Viaggiava da Milano alla Svizzera con 10 ovuli di cocaina purissima
News to go
Covid Cina, Oms: "Nessuna minaccia imminente per Europa"
News to go
Milano, limite velocità a 30 km/h dal 2024 in tutta la città
News to go
L'estate 2022 è stata la più calda di sempre in Europa
News to go
Caso Emanuela Orlandi, parla Ali Agca
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza