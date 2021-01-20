Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 20 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:10
Highlands Investments launches Africa's first contract cultivation offering - Canna-Tract™

20 gennaio 2021 | 16.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Highlands Investments, a licensed cultivator of high-quality, low-cost medical grade cannabis, today launches Canna-Tract™

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Canna-Tract is Africa's first cannabis contract cultivation offering. Canna-Tract provides clients looking to grow commercial volumes of medical-grade cannabis the ability to do so without having to obtain a licence or invest the significant capital required to ensure medical grade product. We believe that our cost per hectare model will result in one of the lowest cultivation costs per gram today," says Highlands Investments Managing Director, Mark Corbett.

Highlands Investments Logo (PRNewsfoto/Highlands Investments)

With its exceptional growing climate and low production cost, Lesotho is an ideal place to grow commercial volumes of cannabis. In 2017, Highlands Investments (formerly Canopy Growth Africa) was granted one of the first and largest licences by the Lesotho government to cultivate, manufacture, supply, import and export medical cannabis products including flower, oil, distillate and isolate.

Highlands has two sites in Lesotho; the main site is at Kolojane. Over $35 million was invested by Canopy Growth, the world's largest cannabis company by market capitalisation, to develop the sites, which are now wholly owned by Highlands. Each site includes state-of-the art growing, processing and packaging facilities that comply to international and local regulations. After three successful harvests, Highlands is now entering its fourth grow season, harvesting will take place in March/April.

With Canna-Tract, companies can cultivate cannabis to their specific requirements under the care of Highland's highly specialised team of agronomists, scientists, pharmacists and engineers, who take full responsibility for the growing, harvesting and processing of the cannabis flower. Clients can select or supply genetics and choose the final product form (flower or extract). The minimum grow commitment is 0.5 hectares. Various payment plans are available. Plants are RFID tagged and grown under net house to GAP requirements. Clients receive monthly grow reports and have access to 24-hour CCTV feed. After harvesting and processing the product is stored at Highlands' warehouse until it is ready to be shipped to its final destination.

About Highlands Investments

Highlands Investments is a diversified cannabis business. We cultivate, process and package high-quality THC and CBD cannabis flower for the production of medical grade cannabis products. The quality of our cannabis has been verified by independent laboratory tests and is produced in state-of-the-art facilities at substantially lower costs than our international peers.

https://highlands-investments.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423603/Highlands_Investments_Logo.jpg

