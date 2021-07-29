Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 15:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:36 Covid, a Pechino primi due contagi in 6 mesi: preoccupa cluster a Nanchino

15:26 Green pass, Speranza: "Strumento anti-restrizioni, già scaricati 41,3 mln"

15:17 Riforma giustizia, Di Battista: "Via reati mafia? Resta sempre legge salva-politici"

14:45 Variante Delta, Zangrillo e la frecciata a Fauci

14:36 Covid Italia, nuova mappa Ecdc: 2 Regioni passano in rosso

14:06 Variante Delta Lazio, "è all'80,8%"

13:49 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 29 luglio

13:47 Covid oggi Basilicata, 36 contagi: bollettino 29 luglio

13:41 Covid Giappone, per la prima volta oltre 10mila nuovi casi: a Tokyo record di contagi

13:32 No Green pass, promotore fiaccolata: "Ma quale flop, è stata successo"

13:17 Covid oggi Russia, 799 morti: tre drammatici record in un mese

13:06 Covid Australia, record di contagi nel New South Wales

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Hikvision announces 2021 first half-year financial results

29 luglio 2021 | 13.37
LETTURA: 1 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision, an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency, has announced its financial results for the first half of 2021. During the reporting period, Hikvision generated a revenue of RMB 33.90 billion with a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 39.68%. Net profits attributable to shareholders of the listed company were RMB 6.48 billion, reflecting a YoY growth of 40.17%.

Hikvision 2021 first half-year financial results

 

Key accounting data of Hikvision 2021 first half-year financial results

2021 first half year

2020 first half year

YoY change (%)

Operating income (RMB)

33,902,098,368.10

24,271,159,243.76

39.68%

Net profits attributable to shareholders of the listed company (RMB)

6,481,424,653.39

4,623,972,830.87

40.17%

Hikvision's revenue in overseas markets amounted to RMB 9.47 billion, with a YoY increase of 25.53%.

In the first half-year of 2021, Hikvision further expanded its investment in R&D, to RMB 3.88 billion, which accounted for 11.44% of the revenue.

Amid continuing uncertainties in the global environment, Hikvision remains focused on technological innovation and optimizing operations to maintain solid company development and value creation for its customers.  

For the full 2021 first half-year financial report, please click here.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. In addition to the security industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Hikvision products also provide powerful business intelligence for end users, which can enable more efficient operations and greater commercial success. Committed to the utmost quality and safety of its products, Hikvision encourages partners to take advantage of the many cybersecurity resources Hikvision offers, including the Hikvision Cybersecurity Centre. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1584199/Hikvision_2021_half_year_financial_results.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza YoY growth reporting period listed company fornitore d'accesso
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, Gimbe: "Siamo entrati nella quarta ondata"
News to go
Tokyo 2020, storica medaglia per San Marino: Perilli bronzo nel trap
News to go
Italia bollente, settimana di super caldo
News to go
Tokyo 2020, pioggia di medaglie sull'Italia
News to go
I Portici di Bologna sono patrimonio dell'umanità
News to go
Stop a quarantena per vaccinati Usa e Ue che arrivano in Inghilterra
News to go
Incendi Sardegna, Procura di Oristano apre fascicolo contro ignoti
News to go
Amazon, un radar per registrare il ritmo del sonno
News to go
Mattarella: "La vaccinazione dovere morale e civico"
News to go
Covid Italia, contagi in aumento e più ricoveri in ospedale
News to go
Rifiuti, scoperto maxi traffico illecito di scarti tessili
News to go
Green pass trasporti e obbligo vaccino docenti, dl congelato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza