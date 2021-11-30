Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 30 Novembre 2021
comunicato stampa

Hikvision reveals affordable security tech with six impressive safety upgrades for small businesses

30 novembre 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has announced a 'security kit' for small businesses. The kit – featuring 'cool security technologies' – makes enterprise security and access control features available to small businesses at an affordable pricepoint, reducing workloads and costs, and speeding up incident responses.

Parker Li, Director of Marketing Planning Department at Hikvision, says, "This package of savvy technologies is helping small businesses everywhere to maximize their security and reduce related workloads and costs. What's more, they are giving business owners the freedom to monitor security from anywhere, giving them peace of mind when they can't be on site."

Key benefits for small businesses

Hikvision's newly launched portfolio of 'cool security technologies' offer 6 key benefits for small business owners and managers:

MinMoe face recognition terminalAcuSenseAcuSense Live-GuardColorVuAX PRO series of indoor and outdoor wireless alarm detectorsHik-Connect

To discover more about our 'security kit' of cool security technologies for small businesses, please visit our website.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. In addition to the security industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Hikvision products also provide powerful business intelligence for end users, which can enable more efficient operations and greater commercial success. Committed to the utmost quality and safety of its products, Hikvision encourages partners to take advantage of the many cybersecurity resources Hikvision offers, including the Hikvision Cybersecurity Centre. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1698666/Hikvision.jpg

