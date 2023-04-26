Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Aprile 2023
15:05
comunicato stampa

Hilco Global Announces Sale of All Assets at Vallourec Deutschland GmbH

26 aprile 2023 | 21.06
LETTURA: 3 minuti

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsterdam-based Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, an operating company of U.S.-based Hilco Global, announced today the strategic partnership for the sale and project management relating to the disposition and removal of all assets at Vallourec Deutschland GmbH, which are located at two production sites in Düsseldorf-Rath and Mulheim an der Ruhr. The assets to be sold, are primarily related to Seamless Steel Pipe Production Lines. The sale will be conducted in partnership with National Machinery Exchange, Inc. Hilco Industrial Acquisitions has listed these assets for sale on their website Hilcobid.com. The production will cease at the end of 2023.

Vallourec Deutschland is a global leader in the production of premium tubular solutions catering to the energy markets and demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. On 18th November 2022, the company management and employee representatives have mutually agreed to close their German operations. Vallourec is known for its innovative spirit and cutting-edge research and development, which enables them to explore new technological horizons.

Featured Equipment –Plant No. 1 - Düsseldorf-Rath, Germany16" & 26" Pipe Manufacturing Equipment

Plant No. 2 - Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany7.5" Pipe Manufacturing Equipment

According to Robert Bouland, CEO at Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, the sale of assets on behalf of Vallourec Deutschland presents an exceptional opportunity for buyers who are looking for modern, high-quality machinery for various industrial applications. These applications include mechanical pipes, structurals, cylinder pipes for industrial usage, boiler heads, nuclear for power generation, and OCTG for oil and gas purposes. Bouland further added that they anticipate receiving a considerable level of interest from Asia, Middle East, and the Americas. Additionally, the company is willing to explore offers from potential buyers for purchasing a comprehensive package of significant assets.

To arrange an inspection, access more detailed information about the assets which are being sold, or to learn specific information about the sales process please contact: Margot Ter Bogt (mterbogt@hilcoglobal.com

About Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, B.V.: Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, B.V. (www.hilcohia.com ) is based in Amsterdam in the Netherlands and provides industrial asset acquisition and disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment and inventory auctions and negotiated sales. It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution companies. The company buys and sells assets through on-site, online and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, B.V. puts capital at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees. 

Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, B.V. is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate repositioning and renegotiation, strategic advisory, operational consulting, and strategic capital solutions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1167212/Hilco_Global_Asset_Smarter_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hilco-global-announces-sale-of-all-assets-at-vallourec-deutschland-gmbh-301808701.html

in Evidenza