Martedì 13 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 20:07
comunicato stampa

Hilco Global Sells Heavy Plate Mill in Germany to an Asian Steel Producer

13 settembre 2022 | 21.05
LETTURA: 3 minuti

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsterdam-based Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, B.V., an operating company of U.S.-based Hilco Global, announced today the sale of all assets at ThyssenKrupp Heavy Plate Rolling Mill facility located in Duisburg-Hüttenheim, Germany to an Asian Steel Producer.  The sale comes only six months after Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, B.V. first acquired the Heavy Plate Mill from Thyssen Krupp Steel Europe.

Europe's second largest steel producer, ThyssenKrupp, shuttered the German facility in September 2021. During its operation, the heavy plate rolling mill facility produced approximately 850,000 metric tons of steel which was used for shipbuilding, offshore and heavy fabrication construction production.  In addition to the very large Hot Rolling Mill, other items for sale included late model furnaces, hot- and cold-levelers, hot- and cold shears, quenches, inline ultrasonic inspection, shotblasting/priming, and numerous flame and plasma cutting machines.

Information about the assets and more details on the project can be read here hilcohia.com

Relocation work will start after this summer and approximately 22,000 metric tons of machinery and equipment will be removed from its location in Duisburg-Hüttenheim, Germany to Asia.

Robert Bouland, Managing Partner at Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, B.V., stated, "We knew the acquisition represented an outstanding opportunity for buyers seeking to purchase high-quality, late model machinery used in a combined roughing and finishing mill." Bouland added, "We are pleased to have had such strong interest in the mill, allowing us to close the sale of ThyssenKrupp in just six months."

Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, B.V. continues to expand their acquisition portfolio in the mill equipment space. This sale is the second Heavy Plate Mill sold by the company in the last 2 years. Hilco Industrial Acquisition recently sold the 2 million ton per year Dongkuk Steel Heavy Plate Mill from Korea in February 2021, as well as the 2015 Danieli Rebar Mill at Posco SS Vina in Vietnam in September 2021. Most recently, Compania Siderurgica Huachipato S.A. (CAP ACERO) from Chile has engaged the company to sell steel and rolling mill equipment no longer needed in CAP ACERO's continuing operations.

Enabling record breaking solutions such as the Thyssen Krupp project is Hilco Global's strong commercial industrial platform that merges our Valuation, Advisory, and Monetization practices to create next-level capital solutions for its customers, providing creative and customized solutions to fit every situation.

About Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, B.V.:  Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, B.V. (www.hilcohia.com) is based in Amsterdam in the Netherlands and provides industrial asset acquisition and disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment and inventory auctions and negotiated sales.  It sells the broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution companies.  The company buys and sells assets through on-site, online and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales.  In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, B.V. puts capital at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees. 

Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, B.V. is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, advisory, and capital solutions to an international marketplace.  Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and commercial industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate repositioning and renegotiation, strategic advisory, operational consulting, and strategic capital solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1897697/Heavy_Plate_Mill.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1167212/Hilco_Global_Asset_Smarter_Logo.jpg

