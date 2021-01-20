HiPhi Named Exclusive Strategic Partner of 2021 Spartan Race in China

SHANGHAI, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HiPhi, Human Horizons' premium smart all-electric vehicle brand, has been granted exclusive naming rights for the popular 2021 Spartan Race in China. With a mission to help people 'push their limits', the strategic partnership will seek to set a precedence for the relationship between high-end sporting events and vehicle brands by bringing the two groups together through promotional events and a range of overlapping branding activities.

The Spartan Race is a world-famous obstacle trail running event. Founded in 2007, events now take place in over 30 countries and have seen tens of millions of participants compete in the grueling combination of marathon and obstacle course. Initially established with the intention of providing an accessible yet challenging physical race for a wide audience, Spartan events have grown to encompass the spiritual side of making healthy choices and leading an active life.

Reflecting on the partnership, Human Horizons and HiPhi Founder Ding Lei, said "The strategic cooperation between HiPhi and the Spartan Race is about much more than naming rights. The mission of helping people to achieve their best and push forward to greater heights is something we as a company also feel strongly about. The partnership is a way for us to challenge ourselves to be better and show the world our unbreakable spirit."

Looking to further integrate the partnership, the Spartan Race is offering an exclusive 'Aim High Training Course' for HiPhi X customers. The course covers the skills and methods of daily training, information about the race, and an offline physical fitness training camp. The best performers will be invited to attend the Spartan Race and form a HiPhi team. In addition, the two brands have also partnered to organize the 'HiPhi Children's Race', which is an opportunity for little warriors to push themselves and grow.

Set to be rolled out across the country throughout 2021, Human Horizons' HiPhi X Super SUV will be present at all events. The vehicle will not only be there as a support vehicle for the event, it will also be used as a smart companion to athletes on their journey; helping them go further and push their own limits.

About Spartan Race

The Spartan Race originated in 2007 as an outdoor obstacle race brand founded on the premise of modernizing the military prowess of the ancient Spartans. Today, the Spartan Race holds more than 300 events in more than 30 countries around the world every year and has been attended by more than 10 million people. Since being introduced to China by the operating company, the Shengli Family in 2016, Spartan Warriors has become popular among elite athletes as well as regular people. With more and more people taking part in the Spartan Race as a way to challenge themselves, the competition is no longer just a stage for professional sportsmen. From 2016 to 2020, the Spartan Race held a total of 84 weekend events in China for over half a million participants.

About HiPhi

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPhi X is an EV with a lightweight hybrid aluminum-steel construction and sustainable vegan leathers and recyclable materials which add to the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423370/Photo_1_Hiphi.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423368/Photo_2.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1226979/Logo_Logo.jpg