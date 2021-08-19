Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 19 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 18:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:46 Covid oggi Sicilia, 1.377 contagi e 16 morti: bollettino 19 agosto

18:40 Vaccino, Sileri: "Terza dose andrà fatta, avvio a ottobre per fragili"

18:27 Covid oggi Piemonte, 254 contagi: bollettino 19 agosto

18:10 Covid oggi Italia, 7.260 contagi e 55 morti: bollettino 19 agosto

18:01 Kabul, dramma delle madri: lanciano figli oltre filo spinato per salvarli dai Talebani - Video

17:58 Covid oggi Lombardia, 627contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 19 agosto

17:48 Covid oggi Campania, 647 contagi: bollettino 19 agosto

17:43 Afghanistan, Di Maio: "Giudicare Talebani da azioni, non da parole"

17:43 Covid oggi Liguria, 212 contagi: bollettino 19 agosto

17:21 Vaccino Covid, Biden: "Farò la terza dose, mi sono vaccinato a dicembre"

17:13 Morta Carla di Veroli, esponente della comunità ebraica di Roma

16:52 Covid, ecco chi si ammala più gravemente: autoanticorpi sotto accusa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Hisense Achieved a New Milestone in the TV Technical Field by Winning EISA Award

19 agosto 2021 | 14.57
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense's top-of-the-range TV 65U8GQ was awarded by EISA as the best EISA FAMILY product in the category Display Video per Home Theatre, which was greatly appreciated for its technical characteristics, versatility, and high value for money. In addition, this TV model has been defined as excellent for both cinema and video game lovers, thus establishing itself as a perfect solution for both needs.

EISA represents expert media across the full sphere of consumer electronics. It is the only association with 61 specialized magazines in 29 global countries and has celebrated the best products for over 40 years; its awards indicate development trends within the industry. This award recognizes Hisense's commitment to technology, quality, design, and performance.

Hisense ULED TV with Impressive Quality

Hisense 65U8GQ is a 65-inch ULED TV with a full-array local dimming of its Quantum Dot panel; it also comes with an impressive easy-to-use VIDAA U5 smart OS that implements Alexa and Google Assistant voice control function to enhance the TV experience.

"Cinema enthusiasts will be able to enjoy the cinematic rendition of 4K HDR content in both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, the TV is really impressive, offered at an attractive price.", said the EISA Jury.

Dedication to Technology Innovation Achieves Recognition and Sales Increase

Hisense's constant commitment to technology and product development had been praised and recognized by successively winning awards and recognition from world-class evaluation organizations. 

In 2021, Hisense TV received Germany's most influential and prestigious evaluation organization Weka Media Video's historical high-ranking score of 88, and a high score of 94 especially in image quality performance.

From January to July 2021, the global sales revenue of ULED TV U7 and U8 increased by 86% YoY, and the sales volume increased by 57% YoY. As a result, in the first half of 2021, Hisense Group's TV sales volume (Hisense and Toshiba) was ranked the No.1 in Japan, and Hisense TV has ranked the No.2 in Australia in terms of sales volume.

From ULED TVs to Laser TVs and other products, Hisense is committed to technological innovation and customer focus, insists on using sophisticated technology to produce high-quality products worldwide. Henceforth, Hisense aims to further strengthen the brand's reputation and competitiveness by focusing on technological innovation and product development.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OpTl5NeIcPUPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1598102/EISA_FAMILY_TV.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1598103/EISA_Award.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza thus establishing itself as as game lovers has been defined
Vedi anche
News to go
Terremoto Haiti, quasi 2.200 vittime
News to go
Afghanistan, continua ponte aereo Roma-Kabul
News to go
Scuola, Codacons: "In arrivo stangata per corredo scolastico"
News to go
Torna il pranzo al sacco
News to go
Covid Italia, tasso di positività al 3,1%
F1, cancellato Gp del Giappone
News to go
Afghanistan, fuoco dei Talebani sui manifestanti: 2 morti a Jalalabad
News to go
Cannabis, uso frequente e rischio cardiovascolare: lo studio
News to go
Incendi, quinta vittima in Calabria
News to go
Afghanistan, Draghi: "Nostri caduti sono eroi"
News to go
Caldo torrido a Roma, ghiaccioli e frutta per gli animali del Bioparco
News to go
Pil, per Italia e Spagna stime di crescita ai massimi da anni '70
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza