Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 05 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 19:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:59 Covid, rare e non gravi miocarditi post vaccino nei 12-20enni: lo studio

18:44 Mondiali 2022, Croazia batte Giappone ai rigori e va ai quarti

18:41 Pd, Mannheimer: "Da sondaggi Bonaccini in vantaggio su Schlein"

18:15 Enel festeggia 60 anni, Starace 'guardiamo a nostra storia e a nostro futuro'

17:54 Terremoto oggi in Umbria, scossa di magnitudo 3,7

17:47 Pelé ricoverato, la figlia: "Non è in fin di vita"

17:25 Influenza 2022, "verso picco più alto degli ultimi 15 anni"

17:07 Tetto al contante, Pos, evasione fiscale: cosa dicono i dati

17:03 Superbonus, Fazzolari: "Niente proroga, a lavoro su crediti"

16:55 'A testa alta', presentato a Palermo il CalendEsercito 2023

16:39 Riciclo organico, verso 3 mln ton di compost che torna alla terra

16:35 Russia, Putin firma divieto di manifestare

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Hisense Advances Growth Strategy in the Middle East Market, Stepping Up Its Globalization Efforts

05 dicembre 2022 | 16.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, one of the rising forces in the home appliances industry, has taken another step in elevating its global influence. As the Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, the brand has garnered worldwide attention by making impactful presences in the FIFA World CupTM stadiums, which not only signifies Hisense's expanding footprints in the Middle East market, but also serves as an epitome of Hisense globalization strategy.

The Middle East Serves as an Integral Part of Hisense's Global Strategy

Since Hisense first entered South African market in 1996, it has been building its brand influence and competitiveness in the Middle East and Africa market for more than 20 years. The long-term dedication witnessed Hisense accelerated growth in this emerging market: From 2017 to 2021, Hisense's sales revenue in the Middle East and Africa grows from 663 million USD to 1.28 billion USD, achieving an average annual growth rate of 17.88%. In 2022, Hisense's sales in Dubai saw a 22% y-o-y increase in the first 10 months.  

"The Middle East has become one of Hisense's fastest-growing markets globally and constitutes an integral part of Hisense's globalization strategy," said Jason Ou, President of Hisense MEA.

Hisense's success in the Middle East market shares an inseparable connection with its localization practices. Over the years, Hisense has been incorporating its R&D efforts with diverse market needs, launching premium and localized products to consumers. In March 2022, Hisense received the "Dubai Quality Global Award", which is an official recognition for Hisense's outstanding achievements and positive contributions to the local economic recovery and development.

2022 marks another critical year in Hisense's Middle East developmental scheme. This year, Hisense landed its first flagship store in Dubai, and plans to open 4 flagship stores in the Middle East in 2022. "Hisense expects to use the high-end flagship shops to enhance Hisense's brand image as a trustworthy multinational corporation with top-tier products and cutting-edge technologies," said Ou.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM: Key Growth Engine to Hisense Globalization

Becoming the sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022TM is a milestone in Hisense's globalization strategy. With the FIFA World CupTM being held in the Middle East for the first time, Hisense hopes to deepen its ties with Middle Eastern customers and further elevate its global brand awareness through in-depth cooperation with FIFA.

For instance, Hisense has been assisting Doha in building intelligent transportation system utilizing its B2B technology. The project has taken effect during the tournament, ensuring efficient traffic based on GPS trajectory and real-time video tracking functions.

For Hisense, sponsoring FIFA World CupTM is not merely a standard marketing decision. It's also an important way to form an authentic bond with global consumers via the medium of sports, which honors universal spirits and breaks down language barriers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961461/image1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961462/image2.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-advances-growth-strategy-in-the-middle-east-market-stepping-up-its-globalization-efforts-301694728.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Arredamento_E_Design ICT ICT Sport Sport Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Middle East market Stepping up Its globalization Efforts Medio Oriente globalizzazione
Vedi anche
Salvini: "Ponte Stretto serve all'Italia" - Video
Lega, Salvini: "Congresso noi lo facciamo davvero, grande esercizio democrazia" - Video
News to go
Pnrr, Meloni: "Non è più sufficiente"
News to go
Migranti, 4 dispersi a Lampedusa
News to go
Frana Ischia, riaprono le scuole ma non a Casamicciola
News to go
Bankitalia: "Senza reddito di cittadinanza un milione di poveri in più"
News to go
Volontariato, Mattarella: "Valore inestimabile"
News to go
Ospedali ed Rsa, Nas scoprono 165 operatori sanitari irregolari
News to go
Ucraina, ultime news: esplosioni in due aeroporti russi
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, Inghilterra ai quarti contro la Francia
News to go
Disoccupazione, Cgia: "Nel 2023 Roma, Napoli e Caserta le più colpite"
News sto go
Sciopero benzinai, stop dal 13 al 16 dicembre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza