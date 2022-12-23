Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 23 Dicembre 2022
comunicato stampa

Hisense Advances the Laser Display Field with Texas Instruments DLP® Technology

23 dicembre 2022 | 11.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Global Partner Conference on 18th December, Hisense introduced a new 8K laser display technology enabled by DLP® technology from Texas Instruments (TI). At the conference, Amichai Ron, Senior Vice President at TI, was invited to deliver a speech, introducing its strong collaboration with Hisense, and how the two companies are pushing the laser display industry forward.

Since Hisense entered the laser display field 15 years ago, it has been devoted to advancing the industry to 4K and then 8K technology. Over the past years, Hisense has been researching the best possible laser source for Laser TV, and successfully developed a mature laser display technology using TI DLP technology. Thanks to this technology, Hisense Laser TVs can now offer ultra-high-definition display and premium audio quality to all customers with less power. Collaborating with chipset manufacturer Texas Instruments, Hisense has developed sophisticated laser displays, allowing museums, art galleries and even restaurants to provide fully immersive experiences.

Hisense and TI Are Committed to Advancing Display Technology

For over 10 years, Hisense and TI have been collaborating to refine the display technology in TVs, aiming to provide customers with premium Laser TVs and an immersive viewing experience. One of the most salient products of this collaboration is the first Hisense 4K Laser TV, which is equipped with the TI DLP .66" chipset and has gained widespread popularity among customers upon its release. Another 4K Laser TV, the Flagship L9, powered by the TI DLP .47" chipset, also dominated the market with its screen as big as 120 inches. This year, Hisense has again chosen to employ the new TI DLP .94" chipset for its first 8K Laser TV. The TI DLP .94" chipset will enable more than 33 million pixels, offering four times more pixels than a 4K TV, and will bring a new level of big-screen cinema and TV experience to living rooms.

The strong collaboration between TI and Hisense has been a success for many years. In the future, Hisense and TI will continue to work together to develop more advanced products and contribute further advancements to the whole laser display industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973786/TI_Hisense_Drive_Laser_TV_Development.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-advances-the-laser-display-field-with-texas-instruments-dlp-technology-301709548.html

