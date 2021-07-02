Hisense Becomes the World's 1st TV Brand Acquiring TÜV Rheinland Privacy by Design Certification Based on ETSI EN 303 645

QINGDAO, China, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland Greater China (TÜV Rheinland) granted the ETSI EN 303 645 (IoT) product cybersecurity and privacy protection standard certification to VIDAA 72671 platform smart TV of Hisense Visual Technology Co., Ltd on June 25th, 2021. Hisense became the world's first TV brand to receive the certificate. Dr Chen Weikang, Vice President of Business Stream Industrial Services & Cybersecurity at TÜV Rheinland Greater China and Senior Engineer; Zhao Bin, General Manager of TÜV Rheinland Greater China Industrial Services & Cybersecurity; Yu Zhitao, Hisense Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Vice President and Liu Yong, Assistant Vice President of Hisense International and other members attended the Strategy Cooperation Agreement Signing Ceremony.

"TÜV Rheinland and Hisense have always been tacit partners in the field of cybersecurity and privacy protection. By granting TÜV Rheinland's worlds' first ETSI EN 303 645 certificate demonstrates both parties' unremitting pursuit for technology breakthrough and higher quality standards," said Dr Chen.

In June 2020, The European Telecommunication Standards Institute (ETSI) with relevant product manufacturers, academia and governments, officially released the new standard ETSI EN 303 645, which regulates the cybersecurity baseline requirements for consumer IoT products such as user privacy protection, primary network attacks prevention and so on. ETSI EN 202 645 Standard provides a practical evaluation method to limit cybercriminals from controlling global devices, launching DDoS attacks, mining cryptocurrency, or peeping at users. It also reduces the risk of personal data leakage. The standard evaluates products from two aspects: cybersecurity provisions and data privacy protection provisions, focusing on technical control measures and organizational measures to combat cybersecurity defects and solve primary network attacks against cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

In this certification, TÜV Rheinland evaluated Hisense's product performance according to the cybersecurity regulations and privacy protection requirements of ETSI EN 303 645 standards. In addition, TÜV Rheinland has carried out a comprehensive evaluation of the product utilizing a comprehensive design evaluation audit and security-related verification. The European market has always been an essential part of Hisense's globalization strategy. As the official sponsor of EURO 2016 and EURO 2020, Hisense understands the needs of the European market and consumers and always committed to improving product privacy protection and data security in the European market through technology research and development, implementation of localization strategies and sponsoring the top sporting event. As the world's leading TV brand, Hisense will focus on research and development investment and pay attention to data protection and finally become the most reliable brand in the world!

