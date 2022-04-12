Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 17:15
comunicato stampa

Hisense Commercial Display Solution Built for Sports, Featured in Parc des Princes, the Home of Paris Saint-Germain

12 aprile 2022 | 13.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense recently unveiled the LED displays at Parc des Princes, the home of Paris Saint-Germain in France, to provide a new solution for stadium surroundings. The mid-terrace LED display, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, will allow fans to better immerse themselves in the big game experience. Marc Armstrong, Chief Partnerships Officer of Paris Saint-Germain, shared "We are excited to welcome Hisense and their LED commercial display solution to Parc des Princes. It is a great opportunity to showcase the strong partnership that Paris Saint-Germain have built with an internationally respected brand like Hisense, and to be able to give back to the fans, by elevating their game experience."

 

 

The overall perimeter contains 450 square meters of 10mm pixel pitch LED. The prominent height of the PSG ribbon makes the 45 million pixels display more visible. Hisense also designed two jumbo LED walls to ensure visibility amongst all fans in the stadium. Morris Luo, GM of Hisense B2B Business Development Dept. mentioned "these LED displays can provide real-time footage and live information to everyone in the audience, which can help enhance the atmosphere significantly."

In addition, Paris Saint-Germain recently opened a new flagship store on the famous Champs Elysees in Paris, for which Hisense supplied a range of LED displays, video walls, and digital signage displays. Shawn Kim, MD of Hisense B2B Europe, said "It is an honor to be one of the key display partners of Paris Saint-Germain. The cooperation between Hisense and Paris Saint-Germain reflects the common aspirations of both brands. Both Paris Saint-Germain and Hisense offer high performance and the highest level of products. "

Superb Picture Quality, Any Shape Thinkable is Possible, Hisense Pioneered Next-Generation Commercial Display Technology

Since 2019, Hisense has always aimed to solve customer pain points and promote innovation. To date, Hisense commercial display products have achieved four main technical breakthroughs: Plug-in camera for privacy protection; six array microphones to filter out ambient noise; upgraded to 85% wide color gamut, and 4G RAM for better picture quality performance. Hisense's B2B commercial display business mainly covers more than 30 countries in the five regional markets of Europe, Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, Southeast Asia, and America. It mainly provides services for various teleconferencing, large conference, education, supermarket, fast food chain, gas station, hotel, and other application scenarios. In 2021, Hisense commercial display's overseas orders increased by 230% year-on-year, and its revenue increased by 327% year-on-year.

In 2022, Hisense will continue to expand its business locally, focusing on the development of the commercial display market, aiming at accelerating the scale growth in the short- and medium-term, and improving brand recognition and market share as the ultimate strategic goal. Hisense will build diversified use scenarios and take sports event cooperation as one of the most important directions in the future.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uqf2eexCoxIVideo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-1eT2-HNbQPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1795253/Hisense_Commercial_Display_Performance_Picture.jpg

 

