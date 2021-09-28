Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 12:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:16 Italia's Got Talent 2021, Elio in giuria: audizioni al via a ottobre

12:09 Scuola, mini quarantena per studenti? Cosa dicono gli esperti

12:01 Tecchi (Fgi): 'ampliamento capienza al 50% nei palazzetti insignificante e ridicolo'

11:59 Scuola, preside Santa Maria Ausiliatrice: "Solo compagno banco in quarantena? E' idea aleatoria"

11:56 Capienza cinema e teatri, Siae: "Decisioni Cts insufficienti e non motivate"

11:48 Covid oggi Russia, 852 morti in un giorno: mai così tanti

11:41 Vaccino Covid, lo studio: dopo 6 mesi anticorpi calano ma proteggono

11:32 Terremoto, Draghi: "Accelerare ricostruzione, da Pnrr 1,78 mld euro"

11:29 Sport: Barelli (Federnuoto), 'l'inverno è in arrivo, serve più agibilità per impianti al chiuso'

11:22 Milano, Dell'Utri e Berlusconi al Manzoni per 'Il Sistema'

10:44 Covid, Sanofi blocca produzione vaccino a mRna

10:43 Bonus auto usate, al via prenotazioni: come funziona

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Hisense Continues To Support European Football as an Official Partner of the UEFA Nations League Finals 2021 in Italy

28 settembre 2021 | 11.56
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the upcoming UEFA Nations League Finals 2021, taking place between 6-10 October (CET), in Italy, leading consumer electronics and home appliances company, Hisense, has announced that it will be an official partner of the Tournament for a second time.

The 2021 edition of the UEFA Nations League Finals will be held in Milan and Turin, bringing together UEFA EURO 2020 Champions, Italy, alongside Belgium, France and Spain as the four qualified teams.

Heading into the UEFA Nations League Finals 2021, Hisense, who partnered with the inaugural competition in 2019, will continue to showcase and educate consumers about its hero products, while enabling fans to get closer to the action through bespoke content and promotions across its social platforms, including the continuation of its successful "Upgrade Your Home" campaign from UEFA EURO 2020.

With the world's best players involved during the UEFA Nations League Finals 2021, Hisense will present its Hisense Skill of the Day throughout the tournament, encouraging fans to comment on which players they think will light up the Finals with their skills. Hisense will also have exclusive rights to Hisense Player of the Finals, with a branded trophy being presented to the tournament's top player, selected by UEFA.

Candy Pang, GM of Hisense's International Marketing Department, said, "We are delighted to build upon a successful year of European football by continuing our involvement in the UEFA Nations League Finals, which will help us to further grow our brand awareness across Europe. We're particularly excited to have the exclusive rights to the Hisense Player of the Finals and we look forward to the Finals bringing the same excitement to fans that we've seen over the past few years of European football."

The UEFA Nations League Finals 2021 will enable Hisense to continue growth throughout Europe, ensuring that products are front of mind amongst footballer. To support this, Hisense will promote a paid media campaign across the key markets of Italy, Spain and France, promoting relevant assets detailing key products such as:

Hisense continues to support major sporting properties around the globe, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup partnership, UEFA EURO 2020, UEFA Nations League Finals, Formula One Red Bull racing and Australia Open work. The sponsorship celebrates Hisense's presence on the world stage, with the products exported to over 160 countries and regions.

Keep up with all Hisense's UEFA Nations League news visit:  global.hisense.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1635778/image_1.jpgVideo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1sYonwnrH2AVideo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DmDoE1hxlls

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
home appliances company it will Italia Hisense Continues
Vedi anche
News to go
Capienza cinema e stadi, le decisioni del Cts: cosa cambia
News to go
Patrick Zaki, oggi la seconda udienza
News to go
Sicurezza sul lavoro, incontro Draghi-sindacati
News to go
Amministrative Marche, 28 i comuni chiamati a scegliere i propri sindaci
News to go
Clima, bambini di oggi vivranno eventi estremi fino a 7 volte più forti
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il bollettino
News to go
L'Italia vince la Coppa del mondo di Pasticceria
News to go
Consip, Tiziano Renzi rinviato a giudizio
News to go
Gb, scarseggia benzina. Johnson pensa a esercito
News to go
Vaccini a donne incinte, boom di adesioni al Moscati
News to go
Amministrative Milano, messaggio sindaci per Sala
News to go
Terremoto in Grecia, violenta scossa: c'è un morto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza