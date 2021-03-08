Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 10:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:33 Zona rossa, lockdown, coprifuoco: cosa può succedere

10:20 Napoli, bus sprofonda in una voragine: paura tra passeggeri

09:30 Papa lascia l'Iraq: "Prego per la pace, l’unità è la prosperità della nazione"

09:23 Zona rossa, Galli: "Misure Dpcm bastano? Fatti dicono di no"

09:18 Milano, bimba di 2 anni trovata morta in casa

09:03 Covid Germania, 5mila i nuovi contagi e 34 decessi

08:22 Isis, arrestato algerino a Bari: coinvolto in strage Bataclan

08:03 Meghan, intervista choc a Oprah: "Razzismo alla casa reale"

00:21 Zona rossa, regioni e varianti covid: verso nuove misure

00:07 Campania zona rossa da oggi, colori delle regioni

21:45 Zona rossa, Locatelli: "Curva contagio covid risale"

19:43 Minacce a 'Movimento Draghi presidente': "Se tocca Rdc fa la fine di Falcone" - Ascolta

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

­Hisense Empowers Women to Take up Challenges

08 marzo 2021 | 10.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global employment losses for women stand at 5%, versus 3.9% for men in 2020, according to the ILO Monitor. In particular, women are much more likely to drop out of the labour market. Notwithstanding a more competitive pressure on women, Hisense (600060.SH) adheres to empowering more women to achieve accomplishments while taking up challenges.

Gender Equality in the Workplace

Hisense values respect, dedication, innovation, and efficiency as its corporate spirit. "Respect" comes out on top of the list. The company advocates gender equality and provides equal employment opportunities for female employees worldwide. The proportion of women in Hisense's global employment is around 40%, higher than the global average of 38.89% (according to the World Bank).

Hisense encourages more females to pursue career paths, breakthrough bias and accomplish higher workplace positions. At the Hisense factory in Atlantis in 2018, 80% of the team leaders in the TV production chain are female employees, and a large scale of the factory's administrations are taken by women. The strength of women's meticulousness and patience contribute significantly to Hisense's growth.

Hisense advocates gender equality in the workplace.

Female Leadership in Hisense 

Across the globe, Hisense has many intellectual female executives who have taken up challenges and led their teams to break down barriers posed by the pandemic.

Ms. Tania Garonzi, Vice-President of Hisense Australia, led her team to work from home during the lockdown in Australia, attaining impressive sales results. In 2020, a TV sales volume of 510,000 with a year-on-year increase of 15% was achieved by her team, ranking second in Australian market. 325,000 refrigerators were sold with a delightful increase of 28%, year-on-year. 

Moreover, she concerns about her team members' wellbeing and work-life balance in the new normal. She encourages and guides them to confront challenges in a flexible way. "Our team's ability to adapt to new ways of working and stay positive in the face of adversity played a critical role in helping us to achieve this success," said Tania.

Ms. Tania Garonzi, Vice-President of Hisense Australia, led her team to attain impressive sales results during the lockdown.

Supporting Women in Sports

Hisense also cares for women on the athletic fields. As the official global partner of UEFA Women's EURO in 2017 and 2022, Hisense devotes itself to encouraging women's professional sports and inspiring female athletes to chase their dreams through the partnership with women's sports games. On the e-sport field, Hisense is also contributing to a platform for female players to achieve their dreams and values.

As a global technology company, Hisense is committed to inspiring women and empowering them to succeed. During these difficult times of the pandemic, Hisense will continue to stand with women worldwide to overcome the current dilemma, take up challenges boldly and progress to be a better self in different positions of various industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451173/Hisense_advocates_gender_equality_workplace.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451174/Ms_Tania_Garonzi_Vice_President_Hisense_Australia_led_team_attain_impressive.jpgVideo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451253/Hisense_Sport_IWD.mp4  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro taking up Challenges quark su up according to the
Vedi anche
Sanremo 2021, respinti 4 attacchi informatici
Sanremo 2021, Ibra e il monologo: "Ecco perché sono al Festival"
Pd, Sardine: Santori e Cristallo col sacco a pelo al Nazareno
Toti su proteste Sanremo: "Ci battiamo per i ristori"
Sanremo 2021, Ibra in ritardo: arriva in moto al Festival
Lega
Dimissioni Zingaretti, Salvini: "Mi dispiace per partiti che litigano"
MasterChef, ecco chi ha vinto: l'annuncio
Zingaretti si dimette, Fiorello si sente in colpa
Spaccio di droga, armi e rapine: 14 arresti a Palermo
Sanremo 2021, il trio Fiorello-Pausini-Amadeus
Sanremo 2021, Fiorello e il messaggio di Draghi
Sanremo, il 'ristorante dei cantanti': "La chiusura è una scorrettezza"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza