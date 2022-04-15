Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 15 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 03:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:36 Ucraina, Biden pronto ad andare a Kiev

22:05 Assalto Cgil, Castellino, Aronica e Lubrano dal carcere: "Una vittoria Anpi no parte civile"

21:13 Superenalotto, due '5+1': numeri vincenti estrazione oggi 14 aprile

20:54 Europa League, Atalanta-Lipsia 0-2: nerazzurri eliminati nei quarti

20:47 Basilica del Santo Sepolcro, ecco come il PoliMi lavora al restauro del pavimento

20:38 Atlantia, l'economista Pogutz: "L'azienda sta cambiando"

20:30 Faenza, prof fa studiare 'Bella ciao': il caso finisce in Consiglio comunale

20:28 Zelensky: "Massacri Bucha e Mariupol riducono possibilità colloqui di pace"

20:02 Atp Montecarlo 2022, Sinner batte Rublev in rimonta e va ai quarti

19:56 Russia, direttore Cia: "Non sottovalutare ipotesi uso armi atomiche tattiche"

19:49 Roma, muore in ospedale dopo maltrattamenti: arrestato il marito

19:30 Russia, Navalny: "Bombardare Putin con annunci social contro la guerra"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Hisense Enters the Homes of Paris Saint-Germain Players, Introducing Its Second Year of Partnership with the Club

15 aprile 2022 | 03.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and Paris Saint-Germain step into their second year of partnership and join forces to launch their second commercial today.

Looking back on 2021, Hisense has released an impressive commercial featuring football stars such as Neymar Jr, Keylor Navas, Ángel Di Maria, Ander Herrera and Presnel Kimpembe to highlight the excellent quality of Hisense. The first commercial received extensive attention and was praised both online and offline.

Today, Hisense released its second collaborative commercial with Paris Saint-Germain. Ángel Di María and Presnel Kimpembe are back on the commercial while Leo Messi, Marquinhos, and Idrissa Gueye joined the crew for their first Hisense commercial. The advertisement showcases a variety of Hisense home appliances in a comfortable home environment and highlights the superiority technology of Hisense products through the lens of a footballer's daily life. The continued partnership and high level of engagement from each player reflect Paris Saint-Germain's support and recognition of Hisense and signifies that the Hisense brand is widely appreciated and supported worldwide.

Hisense Becomes "Perfect Partner" Through Exquisite Technology and High-Quality Products

The theme of this commercial is Perfect Partner, indicating Hisense and Paris Saint-Germain's excellent partnership throughout these years; it also signifies that Hisense expects to become a Perfect Partner in football fans' and consumers' life thanks to its superb products and technology. The commercial features five Paris Saint-Germain stars living in the same building, capturing the interactions of the stars in their daily life while using Hisense products.

Over the years, Hisense has continued to deepen display technology through technological innovation to deliver perfect TV quality to consumers. In this commercial, players used Hisense TV and experienced the Sports Mode technology, an outstanding feature that enhances the smoothness of sports while watching fast-paced matches, which allowed him an ultimate and immersive game-watching experience.

Consistently, Hisense aims to deliver a more immersive and realistic game viewing experience to football fans and consumers through exquisite technology and perfect TV quality; benefiting from excellent technology and quality, Hisense Mid-to-High end TVs (A7/U6/U7/U8) are highly appreciated by many media and consumers. So, in 2021, global sales revenue of mid-to-high end TVs over 99% YoY, fully reflecting the high reputation and recognition of Hisense TVs worldwide.

Meanwhile, as a long-term partner of Paris Saint-Germain, Hisense won supports from global consumers through its strong endorsement of sporting events and exquisite technological products, both in terms of product and brand reputation. Following its sponsorship with Paris Saint-Germain and several international sporting events in 2021, Hisense boosted overseas sales revenue by 43%, overseas brand awareness increased by 5pps.

In the future, Hisense will continue to deepen sports marketing and build stronger connections with consumers; also provide outstanding technology and product to become a well-known and trustworthy brand globally.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tzdYDct4oWkPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1796399/Hisense_x_Paris_Saint_Germain_Players.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1796400/Hisense_x_Paris_Saint_Germain_Players.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN24316 en US Sport ICT Altro ICT Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Paris Saint Germain step Hisense Enters home appliance partnership
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 14 aprile
News to go
Pasqua 2022, boom turismo in Campania
News to go
Via Crucis al Colosseo, famiglie russa e ucraina insieme
News to go
Le colombe pasquali finiscono all'Antitrust
News to go
Ucraina, Putin: "Ora non c'è possibilità di sostituire gas Russia"
News to go
Covid, "flop quarta dose a immunocompromessi": report Gimbe
News to go
Covid e vacanze Pasqua, Green pass e mascherine: cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Multe Pos, quando scatteranno e come funzioneranno sanzioni
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Regno Unito, inflazione ai massimi da 30 anni
News to go
Mafia, maxi confisca a Palermo
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 13 aprile
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza