Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:59
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:59 Gas, accordo Ue sul prezzo a 180 euro

16:53 Ucraina-Russia, Putin pensava di conquistare Kiev in 13 ore: il retroscena

16:50 Consiglio regionale del Lazio ottiene certificazioni qualità e anticorruzione

16:47 Mutui, sarà più facile passare dal variabile al fisso. Ma non per tutti

16:36 Francia, Karim Benzema lascia la Nazionale: "La nostra storia finisce"

16:28 Incidenti lavoro, operaio 46 anni muore in cantiere edile a Marina di Massa

16:27 Atlantia4Ukraine, festa di Natale per i piccoli e le mamme rifugiati a Roma

16:19 Roma, due avvocati ai domiciliari e misura interdittiva per magistrato amministrativo

15:58 Covid oggi Lazio 972 contagi e 6 morti. A Roma 590 casi

15:53 Ucraina-Russia, Kiev: "Putin vuole Bielorussia in guerra"

15:46 Covid oggi Lazio, 972 contagi e 6 morti. A Roma 590 nuovi casi

15:42 Totaro (Nespresso): "Con 'Da Chicco a Chicco' aiuto a 1 mln persone entro 2025"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Hisense: How to Play the Three Cards of High-quality Growth

19 dicembre 2022 | 14.57
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 18th, Fisher Yu, SVP of Hisense, delivered a keynote speech at Hisense Global Partner Conference, announcing that Hisense will continue establishing a technological product range spanning LCD, laser display, and LED to provide a full display system solution around the home, business, and vehicle.

Hisense Improves itself in a Comprehensive Approach

Hisense, as the leading company in the globe, is not merely a single TV product manufacturer, but a researcher and an all-scene system display solution provider.

Over the past few years, Hisense has always believed that the competition for TVs is all-encompassing. Therefore, besides the display technology, Hisense has also been striving to be excellent in multiple aspects, including audio quality, content, user interface, industrial design, and AIOT, expanding its product layout and pushing the boundaries of its technological development.

Hisense's Three Engines of High-Quality Growth

According to Yu, Hisense's display technology has been upgraded to a brand-new level through decades of research and development, and there are three crucial aspects of its rapid and high-quality growth.

The upgrading ULED technology features most prominently in Hisense's steady growth because it has brought TV picture quality to a new level. Hisense successfully released a new generation of display technology platform ULED X and its flagship product U8H. This high-end product contains the 8K AI PQ processor and the first 16-bit light control algorithm in the industry, allowing the product to achieve three times environmental contrast and twice the dynamic range of OLED TV.

The global debut of 8K Laser TV at the Global Partner Conference, represents another driver of Hisense's advancement. Data from Omdia shows that Hisense owns 51% of the market in Laser TV sales from January to September this year, ranking TOP 1 in the world. Besides, thanks to the close coordination with upstream and downstream partners in the supply chain, Hisense has advanced the industry from 2K to 4K, and now to 8K, creating the most watching-friendly and impressive Laser TV.

Hisense's widening product layout in LED technology has also contributed to its fast development. As Yu announced, in the popular Micro LED field, Hisense independently developed two series of LED direct display products, "Vision One" and "Vision X", which largely promoted changes in product technology and product experience.

As the pioneer of the industry, Hisense is also committed to sustainable and low-carbon development. Its dedication to low-carbon and green living is applied to the entire process of product development, manufacturing, and recycling. For example, Hisense's 100-inch Laser TV consumes about 1/3 to 1/2 the power of a conventional LCD TV of the same size.

Self-innovation is always the core concept that runs through Hisense's brand development. In the future, Hisense will continue to promote the development of display technology, drive industrial upgrading through innovation and create a new benchmark for high-end TVs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1971229/Fisher_Yu_SVP_Hisense.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1971230/The_Path_ULED_Development.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-how-to-play-the-three-cards-of-high-quality-growth-301706126.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design ICT Arredamento_E_Design Altro ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza full display system keynote speech at Hisense Global Partner Conference announcing that Hisense laser display
Vedi anche
Fiorello e le interviste del 'Belvo', Marracash diventa 'Marrapos'- Video
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Ancora sbarchi a Lampedusa, in 161 salvati su barcone in avaria
News to go
Roma, usura ed estorsione ai Castelli: arrestate 8 persone
News to go
Manovra 2023, ministro Giorgetti presenta modifiche a testo
News to go
Qatargate, ecco le ultime news
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, Martinez e quel gestaccio che offusca successo
News to go
Calcio, Argentina campione del mondo per la terza volta
News to go
Covid Italia, mortalità 5,5 volte maggiore in non vaccinati over 60
News to go
Caro Energia, Confcommercio: "Per terziario spesa insostenibile"
Argentina campione, Buenos Aires esplode: via alla festa - Video
Argentina campione, festa in aereo a 3000 metri - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza