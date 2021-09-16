Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 16 Settembre 2021
Hisense Laser TV Seeing Explosive Growth, Global Sales of Laser TVs Surge Over 600% YoY from January to August 2021

16 settembre 2021 | 12.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Third Global Laser Display Industry Forum was held in Beijing on September 16, 2021. Laser TV experts, academicians, and hundreds of upstream and downstream enterprises gathered together to reach a mutual perception that the Laser display industry has inevitably become the mainstream of next-generation display technology. At present, there are 34 Laser TV brands in the Chinese market." After years of industry experiment and consumer recognition, the Laser TV will lead the display industry to achieve a better future. " Vice President of Hisense Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Yu Zhitao said.

With a CAGR of 181% from 2015 to 2020 and expected over 80% YoY growth in 2021, according to AVC, the Laser TV industry has entered a mature stage in technology sophistication and market recognition. It has become a fast-growth category in the TV display industry. Meanwhile, according to Omdia, Hisense's Laser TVs accounted for up to 53% of global shipments in 2020, enabling Laser TVs to become one of the most popular products in the family TV category.

Through technological innovation, Hisense TriChroma Technology has received professional recognition across the industry and successfully launched TriChroma Laser TV with a screen ranging from 75 inches to 100 inches, leading the laser TV industry full-scale into the TriChroma era.

Hisense strives to provide excellent products through enhancing picture quality, delivering better features with functional design and creating more affordable, environmentally friendly, energy-saving, eye-friendly, and immersive Laser TV products for consumers worldwide.

Hisense Laser TV has expanded to the U.S., Australia, Germany, France, Middle-East, South Africa, and many countries. From January to August 2021, Hisense Laser TV global sales increased over 400% YoY, and sales volume increased over 600% YoY. Hisense Laser TV has become a well-known display and one of the indispensable products for future home displays.

Laser TV is a TV and personalized spatial image and all-in-one home display solution designed for an ultimate at-home cinema immersive viewing experience. Through Hisense's technological innovation, Laser TV's holistic technology and product quality will experience an upgrade in 2024. By then, the size of the Laser TV will be reduced to half of its current size, featuring better performance and more cost-effective products.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1627583/Global_Laser_Display_Industry_Forum.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1627584/Hisense_Laser_TV_L9.jpgVideo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n4bNBE5W8X0

