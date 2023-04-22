Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 22 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 10:47
10:58 Coripet inaugura 5 nuovi ecocompattatori a Lecce per il riciclo del Pet

10:39 Casarini: "Piantedosi e Minniti responsabili orrore"

10:30 Morte maresciallo Lombardo, nasce pool legali 'Rocco Chinnici'

10:14 Naufragio all'Asinara, trovato corpo del sub disperso a Stintino

10:04 Governo, Meloni: "Cdm il 1 maggio per dare l'esempio"

09:57 Ucraina, bombardamenti quotidiani vicino centrale Zaporizhzhia

09:50 22 aprile, Giornata della Terra: cos'è e quando nasce

09:13 Terremoto di magnitudo 5.5 al largo di Malta

08:59 Ponte 25 aprile, avvio col bel tempo poi peggiora: previsioni meteo

08:38 Leaks Pentagono, "talpa pubblicava file segreti da febbraio 2022"

08:16 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Obiettivo è liberare tutti territori"

08:00 Taiwan, caccia e navi da guerra cinesi nei pressi dell'isola

comunicato stampa

Hisense Prioritises Sustainable Growth to Build a Greener Future

22 aprile 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Day's purpose is to engage people, institutions, and businesses to recognize their responsibility to accelerate the transition to an equitable, prosperous green economy for all. Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, has always viewed sustainable business practices as one of its top priorities, and is committed to achieving, and helping bring about lower energy consumption, and environmental sustainability.

The global consumer electronics giant, best known for its TV, Laser TV and white goods, has recently taken an array of steps to reduce its own impact on the planet, ensuring its manufacturing, supply chain and the products it produces are more efficient and sustainable.

With self-developed technologies, like its self-adaptive backlight control algorithm, digitalized power control algorithm, high-voltage LED light and drive technology, Hisense has managed to reduce energy consumption of each TV by 25%. Moreover, in amending the design of its televisions, the company has reduced the amount of plastic that is required to dissipate heat, saving 4,626 tons of plastic per-year, the equivalent of 514million plastic bags.

Hisense's refrigeration category has solicited praise from the United Nations Development Program for its use of foaming technology to improve the efficiency of its fridges; a development which is believed to have saved nearly 6,000 tons of carbon emissions.

The company is also improving the footprint of its factories, increasing solar power generation in the plants it operates. It expects the total installed capacity to reach 60MW by the end of 2023, and the annual power generation capacity will reach 53 million kWh. The proportion of solar power generation in Hisense's total electricity consumption is now at more than 10%.

Hisense is also keen to bring about a more sustainable world beyond its own operations, and to mark Earth Day it has launched a new tree planting initiative to promote the importance of safeguarding the environment.

To find out more about Hisense's commitment to take us Towards a Greener Future, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZcqzEepU98g

About Hisense:

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. Hisense's business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Recently, Hisense has grown rapidly and is now operating in more than 160 countries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007399/Hisense_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-prioritises-sustainable-growth-to-build-a-greener-future-301804700.html

in Evidenza