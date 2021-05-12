Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 13 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 12:59
12:43 esclusivo Di Battista, libro: "Grillo non la pensa più come me"

12:22 Giustizia, Ocf lancia congresso nazionale alla Fiera di Roma

12:20 Report-Renzi, Copasir chiederà a Draghi attivazione inchieste interne

12:16 Rock in Roma 2021 annullato, rinvio al 2022

11:52 Elezioni Coni, Malagò rieletto presidente

11:42 Welfare, Lidl Italia insieme a Fondazione Umberto Veronesi per la salute della pelle

11:41 Atp Roma, oggi al Foro Italico torna il pubblico

11:10 Rapporto Eurispes: sempre più poveri, nel 2020 persi 440mila posti lavoro

11:05 live Covid Italia oggi, bollettino contagi: dati regioni 13 maggio

10:48 Vaccino Covid, ritardare seconda dose riduce mortalità: lo studio

10:48 Covid Italia, report Gimbe: morti e contagi in calo

10:26 Covid Italia, Sileri: "Vaccino man mano sostituirà restrizioni"

Hisense ranks among BrandZ™ Top 10 Chinese Global Brands for 5th Consecutive Year

12 maggio 2021 | 23.17
LETTURA: 1 minuti

QINGDAO, China, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On May 10, at an event in Shenzhen, KANTAR and Google jointly released the BrandZ™ report listing the Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders, on which Hisense placed 7th, the highest ranking among the firms in the household appliance sector that had also achieved a ranking. This is the fifth year in a row that Hisense has not only been included in the list but also found itself among the top ten. At the same time, Hisense ranked 8th on the inaugural BrandZ™ list of Top 20 Rising Stars in Emerging Markets, also placing highest among rivals in the household appliance sector.

KANTAR BrandZ™ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders

The KANTAR BrandZ™ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders is one of the world's most informative and watched ranking of brands. The 2021 report surveyed more than 860,000 consumers across 11 markets, resulting in an authoritative evaluation that objectively identifies and classifies the brands that most appeal to consumers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1508699/image.jpg

