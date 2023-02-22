Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 02:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:52 Daniele Scardina, malore in allenamento: operato d'urgenza alla testa

21:40 Stoccarda, 45enne italiano uccide due persone e dà fuoco ad abitazione

21:36 Cremonese-Roma, Mourinho espulso non ci sta

21:36 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 28 febbraio 2023

21:19 Auto, Italia voterà no a stop motori termici dal 2035

21:10 Iran, Aiea: "Ha arricchito uranio poco al di sotto livello per sviluppo armi nucleari"

20:43 Plusvalenze, ricorso Juve e Agnelli al Collegio di Garanzia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Hisense Ranks No.2 Globally for TV Shipments in 2022

22 febbraio 2023 | 11.51
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Record global TV shipments in 2022 represent a historical high in Hisense history

QINGDAO, China, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid recovery of China's leading industrial companies and their competitive strength in the global consumer home appliance sector in particular, has been reinforced by the latest data from leading market research institute Omdia, showing that the global shipments of Hisense TV, for the full year 2022, hit a yearly total of 24.5 million, ranking Hisense No. 2 overall in the global market, with a year-on-year growth of 16.1%.

The record shipments in 2022 represent a historical high in Hisense history, demonstrating the company's increasingly global dominance within China's TV industry, with Hisense's year-on-year growth placing it in the top five of all global companies in the sector.

As the technology and market leader in the field of the Laser TV industry, Hisense's 2022 global shipments share of 53.5% also placed the company in the No.1 ranking within the Laser TV category.

In an increasingly competitive market, the company has placed a key focus on ever-evolving customer needs with continuous innovation to develop high quality products and services, increasing the domestic TV market while expanding market share of the overseas market. The company has also placed an emphasis on overseas sales and investing in innovation-driving research and development.

As a key component of its future strategy for growth, Hisense will reinforce its commitment to delivering premium solutions to ensure consumers experience next-level enjoyment.

About Hisense Hisense is headquartered in Qingdao, China. In the past 54 years, Hisense has always been adhering to the core values of "Integrity, Innovation, Customer Focus, and Sustainability" and the development strategy of "Sound Technological Foundation and Robust Operation". The business covers areas including multimedia, home appliances, IT intelligent information and modern service industries. With the rapid development in recent years, Hisense business is expended to more than 160 countries and regions. Smart TV, which is the core of Hisense B2C business, has always been at the forefront of the global industry. Besides B2C, Hisense is also in the global leading place in B2B industries including Intelligent Transportation, Precision Medicine and Optical Communications.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007398/2022_Global_TV_Shipments_Volume.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007399/Hisense_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-ranks-no2-globally-for-tv-shipments-in-2022-301752952.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design ICT ICT Altro Record global TV Shipments canale televisivo historical high Shipments
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza