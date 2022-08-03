Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Agosto 2022
11:33
comunicato stampa

Hisense Shines in UEFA Women's EURO 2022™, Achieved Champion Position in Global Market

03 agosto 2022 | 11.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the most awaited games of 2022, UEFA Women's EURO 2022™ ended with England crowned, witnessed by a record 87192 attendance. As a proud partner of the tournament, through years of sports marketing and technological innovation, Hisense has achieved champion position in brand awareness and product sales, successfully laying a solid groundwork for Hisense's global expansion and reputation.

 

Remember The Name: How Hisense won new fans at UEFA Women's EURO 2022

As a global partner of the tournament, to increase awareness and promote women's football, Hisense has enhanced consumer excitement and interest in women's football through various marketing campaigns.

One of the campaign featured quizzes, daily highlights, and competitions on social media, also encouraged fans to upload videos of their football talents for a chance to win a Hisense 4K U7 TV, and some lucky fans won tickets to the tournament final at Wembley. The campaign reached over 6 million people, with more than 400,000 engagements and over 1 million video views. 

To support women's football at grassroots level, Hisense offered cashback donations through #RememberTheName campaign. Consumers who purchased during the campaign could donate their cashback to Women in Sport, and Hisense matched their donations.

Hisense Stuns on the Football Pitch, Enhanced Enterprise's Reputation and Market Performance

Leveraging the tournament's recognition and marketing strategies, Hisense has successfully showcased its technology and strengths to worldwide consumers and established deeper partnerships with business partners.

Since Hisense started its sports marketing efforts, it has received much praise and support worldwide. For example, European consumers' demand for Hisense's different products has greatly increased; hence, Hisense recently established a new R&D center in Velenje and invested over €50 million to better deliver high-quality products to consumers; European brands such as Darty and Boulanger, leading home appliance and electronic retailers, have become Hisense's primary business partners. With various business achievements, in the first half of 2022, sales revenue of Hisense International Co., Ltd. increased 5% YOY, successfully making brilliant results for Hisense's international business expansions.

Along with the consolidation of brand strength and global market expansion, sports marketing is an essential strategy for Hisense to achieve remarkable business growth globally. Through comprehensive capabilities, innovative products, and branding strategies, Hisense is now maintaining a competitive advantage within the global market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1871473/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1871474/image_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1871475/image3.jpg

in Evidenza