Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 14 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:56 Covid oggi Sardegna, 756 contagi e un morto: bollettino 14 ottobre

13:48 Covid, Ema: piena autorizzazione a vaccino AstraZeneca

13:48 Berlusconi e gli appunti su Meloni: "Arrogante, non ci si può andare d'accordo"

13:43 Fontana presidente Camera, Meloni: "Saprà ricoprire ruolo con equilibrio"

13:41 Ilary-Totti, giudice si riserva su restituzione borse e scarpe

13:41 Ucraina, Lukashenko: "Russia ce la farà senza armi nucleari"

13:05 "Giorgione: Maestro di mistero', a Venezia la presentazione del volume d'arte di Menarini

12:53 Fontana presidente Camera, chi è l'ultracattolico fedelissimo di Salvini

12:45 Governo, Berlusconi: "Pari dignità politica per Fi, serve esecutivo unito"

12:45 Camera, striscione anti Fontana: la reazione di Salvini e Meloni

12:40 Governo, Salvini: "Berlusconi l'ho sentito, si appianerà tutto"

12:39 Camera, Fontana eletto presidente: il discorso

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Hisense Technology Ensures Smooth Traffic During the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

14 ottobre 2022 | 13.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To cope with huge traffic flow in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM  in November, Doha, the capital of Qatar decided to develop their transportation by using data and AI technology. Hisense, rooted in the field of intelligent transportation for more than 20 years, helps Doha in building a pilot project construction for intelligent transportation. The project will be completed and put into operation before the opening of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, to ensure safe, efficient traffic and reduce pollutant emissions during the games based on GPS trajectory and real-time video tracking functions.

Hisense Intelligent Transportation is Changing the World

Since Hisense started entering this field in 1998, it has been the leading company in China's intelligent transportation industry for the recent 10 consecutive years, and has participated in a number of significant projects. This March, Hisense officially signed a partnership with the government of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa for an intelligent bus system, which is expected to complete within 21 months. With this system, citizens can obtain real-time bus schedule through mobile apps and digital information displays. The system also enables public transportation companies to achieve real-time monitoring, remote control and intelligent dispatch, analyze the matching between passenger flow and transport capacity, resource allocation and monitor maintenance, which lay the groundwork for the future scientific decision-making. 

Hisense's 252-inch LED screen was unveiled at the CSW bus terminal, the center of Jakarta's smart city transportation, displaying real-time traffic and schedule information to provide enjoyable traveling experience for passengers. Till today, Hisense intelligent transportation has branched out to South Africa, West Africa, Dubai, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Slovenia and Serbia, etc.

B2B Industries: The Next Key Breakthrough for Hisense

In recent years, Hisense has continued to transform its products and industrial chain to high-end and high technology, gradually becoming the global industry leader in B2B industries such as commercial displays, ultrasonic medical, and smart city solutions, and succeeded in transforming itself from a "home appliance company" to a "high-tech company". 

Hisense will accelerate industrial transformation and upgrading, increase resource investment and business expansion in the B2B segment, and further enhance the global influence of overseas B2B business. With the development of B2B industry, Hisense is contributing to human happiness and a better world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1921253/Picture_1_Hisense_Intelligent_Transportation_Solutions.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1921254/Picture_2_Hisense_Group_signs_a_partnership_deal_city_government.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1921261/Picture_3_Hisense_B2B_Industry_Blueprint.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-technology-ensures-smooth-traffic-during-the-fifa-world-cup-qatar-2022-301649575.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro ICT Sport Sport Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza upcoming FIFA Coppa del Mondo helps Doha FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM
Vedi anche
News to go
Minori, l'allarme dei pediatri su suicidi e disagio
News to go
Corte Ue, sì a stop simboli religiosi sul lavoro
News to go
Covid Italia, aumentano ricoveri ordinari e in terapia intensiva
News to go
Vaccino Covid, multe no vax in arrivo
News to go
Wwf: "In 50 anni distrutto il 69% della fauna selvatica"
News to go
Ignazio La Russa eletto presidente del Senato
News to go
Ucraina, Peskov: "Putin ed Erdogan non hanno parlato del conflitto"
News to go
Quirinale, Mattarella riceve familiari Piero Angela e vertici Rai
News to go
Bonus attività fisica adattata: cos'è e chi può chiederlo
News to go
Nasce 'European Sky Shield Initiative': cos'è lo scudo aereo europeo
News to go
Teramo, truffe in settori ecobonus e sismabonus: sequestrati 11 milioni
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza