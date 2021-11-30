Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 30 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:07
comunicato stampa

Hisense Washing Machines Receive Global Recognition as SGS Awards First Performance Mark Certification to Hisense

30 novembre 2021 | 14.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company, SGS, recently issued the world's first Washing Machine Performance Mark certification to Hisense washing machine. This acquisition is another result of the cooperation between the two parties in the field of innovation. It shows the excellent quality of Hisense washing machines and helps Hisense increase global market recognition. In the future, SGS and Hisense will continue in-depth cooperation in product testing and certification for a better consumer experience.

As an internationally renowned company, Hisense adheres to the core values of "integrity, innovation, customer focus and sustainability" and the development strategy of "technology-based enterprise and stable business growth." To meet the market demand for "healthier, sterilizable" products, Hisense has launched a new "sterilization" washing machine series to protect health better and bring consumers a unique experience.

As a long-term of Hisense, SGS has created the SGS Performance Tested Mark certification for washing machines based on international usage standards and common industry norms, combined with a large amount of data accumulation. The certificate is based on GB 21551.5-2010, which provides strict specifications and requirements for the product's germ removal and purification ability. It strictly evaluates the germ removal ability of the product in regular use under the "Allergy Steam" mode. After the test, the removal rate of both E-coli and Staphylococcus aureus from the washing machine reached over 99.9%.

The SGS technical team tested and evaluated Hisense products in "Allergy Steam" mode from the perspective of germ removal ability and awarded the SGS Performance Tested Mark certificate for Hisense global washing machines. Hisense can apply the mark to its product packaging, user manuals, or products according to its own needs, which consumers can easily see and effectively enhance product trust.

Committed to technological innovation and customer focus over the years, Hisense insists on using leading-edge technology to produce high-quality products worldwide. The SGS certification is a recognition of Hisense's technology. Going forward, Hisense aims to further strengthen the brand's reputation and competitiveness by focusing on technological innovation and product development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1698943/SGS_Awards_First_Performance_Mark_Certification_Hisense.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1698944/Hisense_Washing_Machines_QR_Series.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1698942/Hisense_Washing_Machines_QY_Series.jpg

