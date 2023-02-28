Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 28 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 18:39
18:14 Maltempo, allerta meteo arancione e gialla domani 1 marzo: regioni coinvolte

17:53 Salario minimo, Tridico: "Con soglia 9 euro lordi pensioni più alte del 10%"

17:40 Migranti Crotone, Piantedosi: "Ho detto 'fermatevi, verremo a prendervi'" - Video

17:15 Aviaria, Gb avvia piano che include pandemia: cosa dicono esperti

16:51 Pd, Schlein star alla Camera: foto e abbracci in Transatlantico

16:50 Jeremy Renner pubblica video sulla riabilitazione: "A qualunque costo"

16:46 Terzo Polo, Richetti: "Partito unico? Pronti a partire, congresso entro ottobre"

16:40 Naufragio migranti Crotone, Guardia Costiera: "Nessuna segnalazione da chi era a bordo"

16:29 Sanzioni Russia, le riserve della Banca centrale sono 'un buco nero'

16:21 Rc auto, con auto vecchia si spende il 20% in più su assicurazione

16:15 Bare bianche e giocattoli per i bimbi morti nel naufragio

16:12 Varese, cade da altezza di 5 metri in una cava: 22enne grave

comunicato stampa

Hisense's Smart Refrigerators and Washing Machines Receive ETSI EN 303 645 Certification by TÜV Rheinland

28 febbraio 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

They have become the world's first to receive the ETSI EN 303 645 issued by TÜV Rheinland in their category.

QINGDAO, China, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland Greater China granted the ETSI EN 303 645 Consumer IoT Device Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection Standard certification to Hisense's smart refrigerator and smart washing machine ranges. Hisense became the world's first refrigerator and washing machine brand to receive the ETSI EN 303 645 certification issued by TÜV Rheinland for this category.

Dr. Chen Weikang, Vice President of Business Stream Industrial Services & Cybersecurity at TÜV Rheinland Greater China and Senior Engineer, said: "TÜV Rheinland and Hisense have been cooperating in the field of cybersecurity and privacy protection since 2017. Today's certificate issuance is another milestone in our cooperation. Not only witnesses the extension of our cooperation from smart TV to smart home appliances, but also highlights Hisense's emphasis on consumer privacy protection and unremitting efforts in cybersecurity."

In this certification, TÜV Rheinland assessed and tested Hisense's smart refrigerator and washing machine products according to the test cases defined in ETSI TS 103 701, which provides a conformance assessment methodology for consumer IoT devices within the scope of ETSI EN 303 645.

Hisense and TÜV Rheinland will continue to work together in the field of cybersecurity, to help Hisense pursue higher quality standards and enhance its competitiveness in the global market.

About Hisense

Hisense is headquartered in Qingdao, China. In the past 54 years, Hisense has always been adhering to the core values of "Integrity, Innovation, Customer Focus, and Sustainability" and the development strategy of "Sound Technological Foundation and Robust Operation". The business covers areas including multimedia, home appliances, IT intelligent information and modern service industries. With the rapid development in recent years, Hisense business is expended to more than 160 countries and regions. Smart TV, which is the core of Hisense B2C business, has always been at the forefront of the global industry. Besides B2C, Hisense is also in the global leading place in B2B industries including Intelligent Transportation, Precision Medicine and Optical Communications.  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011628/image_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011627/image_2.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007399/Hisense_Logo.jpg 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisenses-smart-refrigerators-and-washing-machines-receive-etsi-en-303-645-certification-by-tuv-rheinland-301758006.html

