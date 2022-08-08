Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 08 Agosto 2022
comunicato stampa

HiStone Launches New ERA HK960 POS Device to Revolutionize the Retail and Hospitality Markets

08 agosto 2022 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ERA HK960, its next-generation POS model, built to drastically improve customer satisfaction via enabling businesses with more flexible, efficient, and secure POS services. Enhanced feature-rich functionality of HK960 coupled with high-end design are geared to meet employees' and customers' expectations while driving better user and shopping experiences. The flagship  HK960 POS product has been developed to achieve the core retail and hospitality business goal — to avoid long hours of operations making the customer service faster than ever.

 

 

"Customers evolve as they need more secure and personalized services that drive more value to their shopping experiences," said Alex Barannik, Business Development Director at HiStone. "This new paradigm stimulates us to deliver the most efficient, market-ready POS solutions that generate business growth and bring customer satisfaction."

The ultra-thin bezel of just 1.1 cm makes the screen look stylish and corresponds with the time.The model edges are 1cm and 1.5 cm only; this is why the screen ratio is 82% — HiStone offers your staff the highest possible field of view.

The technology update is more comfortable for the eyes.

The model gets Intel Tiger Lake UP3, the 11th generation of Intel's CPU. The i3-1115G4E with a clock speed from 2.2 GHz to 3.9 GHz is powerful enough, being much more efficient for everyday operations in the long run. HK960 has one of the highest turbo speed (up to 4.2 GHz).

Furthermore, the tech innovative model receives enhanced DDR characteristics: clock speed of 3200 MHz and bandwidth of 31 Gb/s. The response speed is among the core characteristics of POS machines - a few seconds are entirely enough to open the app, display pages, and complete settlement.

HiStone understands the importance of the highest, watertight security; this is why the flagship model utilizes a dual LAN Port connection. HiStone equipped its ultramodern POS machine with 50 000 hours of Mean Time Between Failure. And that sounds quite impressive.

About HiStone HiStone is among the top world-known developers of retail and hospitality solutions with more than 30-year-experience on the market. All-in-one POSs, box and mobile POS systems, self-checkouts, and other products are available for business. Learn more https://www.hics.histonetec.com

CONTACT: Alex BarannikBusiness Development Director EU at Histoneinfopos@histonetec.com+393451501442

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1873345/HiStone_Logo.jpg

